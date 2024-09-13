“Union Square sets a new benchmark for commercial offices in the Waikato and is home to innovative, thriving local businesses. We’re looking forward to our members being able to visit us here.”

The chamber has been based at Wintec House for more than a decade and will now be alongside businesses such as Rabobank, Kiwibank and AA Insurance.

Chamber board chairwoman Senga Allen said Hamilton was one of the fastest-growing cities in the golden triangle and the move aligned with their commitment to contributing to the area’s growth.

“With the city’s population on the rise, our new location at Union Square positions us at the heart of this vibrant community. This strategic relocation reflects our dedication to both our growth and the ongoing development of Hamilton.”

The chamber would collaborate with Union Square and Fosters to develop a resilient Hamilton property strategy, she said, as Hamilton was seen as a relatively safe place in terms of natural disasters.

The organisations see an opportunity to develop a strategy for the city that considers its long-term and sustainable commercial property resilience.

Rhys Harvey, chief executive of Fosters property development and overseer of the Union Square precinct, said the vision behind Union Square was to create an exceptional place to work or visit, in the heart of one of New Zealand’s most progressive and growing cities.

“When it’s complete, Union Square will offer over 23,000 square metres of office space, spread over five buildings in the precinct. In addition, there is retail space, community spaces and areas dedicated to the wellness of both residents and the local community.

“We know that the Waikato Chamber of Commerce team and their members are going to fit right in here and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Waikato Chamber of Commerce moves to Building E at the end of this month.