Waikato Asthma Trust opens award to little achievers from all over Waikato

One of the two winners of the 2019 Waikato Asthma Young Achievers' Award, Indie Harnett from Frankton Primary. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Asthma and Respiratory Trust is excited to celebrate this year's young achievers with a respiratory condition from all over the Waikato.

The trust is calling for nominations for the 2021 Waikato Asthma Young Achievers' Award acknowledging kids in primary or intermediate school between the age of 5 and 12 years, who do well in academic, sport, social or community activities, despite a respiratory condition.

For the past six years, the award has been for kids from Hamilton schools only, but this year the award is made available to kids from schools from all over the Waikato as well.

Parents, guardians or caregivers can now nominate their children directly through the Waikato Asthma Young Achievers Award website.

Award organiser and trust secretary Christine Armstrong said: "Previously nominations came through the child's school, however we are aware of the continued stress and workload that teachers have especially during lockdowns, and we did not want to add to this. We are hoping that the changes will encourage more caregivers to nominate their children for this award."

The award winner receives a $500 family experience, and a keepsake trophy. In previous years it has been very hard for the judges to chose from the nominations so additional prizes for runner-ups may be awarded.

Due to the 2020 Covid lockdown the awards were postponed last year. The joint winners from 2019 were Blake Cammock from Aberdeen Primary and Indie Harnett from Frankton Primary.

Ten-year-old Blake is an exceptional hip-hop dancer, representing New Zealand at several competitions, even international ones. Indie, 6, is an active member of her class and has auditioned for several advertising campaigns despite her respiratory condition.

Nominations for this year's round of the awards close September 10 and can be made here.

The Waikato Asthma and Respiratory Trust is a registered charity for education, training and research in treatment for asthma, particularly for children.