Waihi Golf Club: Some of the 9-hole field preparing for their Tuesday round. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Two big golf events took place in the Coromandel last week with the quarter-final of the Beach Cup in Waihī and a charity golf event in Whangamatā.

The Beach Cup is Waihī's first men’s trophy of the season and has now reached the semifinal stage. The two matches will be played next Saturday to find the two finalists.

Those matches are Daryll Denyer v Stephen Bailey, and Jason Baldwin v Nigel Sanderson, all of whom have been playing steady golf.

Meanwhile, planning is completed for the annual Waihī Golf Veterans two-day tournament to be held on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9.

This tournament is open to any affiliated golfer over 50 years of age, and entries are available on the Waihī golf website, or by calling the club on 07 863 8678.

Monday vets: The wet forecast didn’t arrive until the smaller-than-usual field had completed their rounds. The competition of the day was the ladies’ average score against the men’s score, which the men justifiably won by a clear shot.

In the stableford haggle Kerry Lewis’s return was marked with a great 42 points, ahead of Rae Brown with 40. Next were Mark Mora with 38, and Karen Diggelmann and Daryll Denyer with 37. Bev Ireland and Rodger Bagshaw both had 35.

Another round of the Vets Pennant’s competition was played at Tahuna on Friday, March 1. The Waihī Quartz team had a strong day and moved into first place in this 10-team competition. The Ingots and the Nuggets currently hold 5th and 6th places.

Tuesday nine-hole section: It was qualifying day for the championships this week, but in the nett haggle Michelle Bonnici was the winner with 34 points. In second place was Glen Bennett with 36, while all on 39 points were Tina Berg, Nicola Pooley, Vickey Knight, Alison Turney, and Eleanor Koedyk.

Wednesday ladies: A very good field attended this week in ideal conditions and contested the Karl Wilson Buttons, and the nett haggle. The clear winner of the haggle with a very good 65 was Sharlene Stewart, with Jenny Tubman and Susan Mustard next with 68. On 69 were Jenny O’Dwyer and Wendy Matutinovich, then Denise McConnon with 70 nett. The Hidden Holes competition was won by Jenny O’Dwyer with 9 points.

Thursday men: Scoring remains very good, and in the Morning Haggle, Division 1, Brian Baynes and Peter Wright both had 41 points, while Jim Powell had 39. Then Norm Sanderson 38, and John Giffney 37. In Division 2, Bill Tiffin and Peter Hewitt both had 37, with Bob Hoggard and Jim Evans on 36. Des Crene, Willie Lynch, and Michael Bonnici all had 35 points.

In the Afternoon Haggle it was Rex Knight who was the bolter with 43 points, heading off Kelly Exelby and Graeme Culton who both had 41 points. Next was Nic Davies with 40, then Michael Hurley and Mark Tomsett with 39, with 38 were Andy Roche, Ken Bartels, Dwayne O’Flaherty and Mark Hume.

Saturday ladies: The Ladies held a nett haggle this week, and Bev Ireland had the best score with a nett 67. Close behind were Sharon Deacon with 68, and Shelly Lithgow with 69, then Karen Roche with 70. In the Hidden Hole, Martine Milicich and Denise Morgan shared the honours with 8 points each.

Saturday men: In the Morning Stableford Haggle, Harry Sheperd continued his rich run of form to win with 39 points. Amazingly Rodger Bagshaw was second with 38, with a regular placegetter Errol Millar next on 37 points. Then Ross Sayer, Peter Smith, and Jim Powell all had 36, with Allen Smith and Bryce Bevin both finishing with 35.

In the Afternoon Haggle the good-sized field was headed by the wily Ron Arthur with 39 points, while the ever-present Rex Knight was second with 38. Next were Ian Diver, Craig Sandlant, and Charles Gurr all with 37, while Chris Hale, Gary Choat, and Mark Tomsett all finished with 36 points.

— Rodger Bagshaw

Golfers support Whangamatā dementia unit

Golfers and celebrities from all around New Zealand were in Whangamatā last Friday to support Moana House in their ongoing journey to establish a local dementia unit.

The day started with a breakfast at Smoky Pallet followed by a Calcutta Auction. At the auction, people could bid for their favourite celeb and then enjoy the rest of the day with them.

Following the auction everyone headed to Titoki Golf Course for an ambrose tournament featuring some well-known people like Steve Williams, the famous Kiwi caddy, who sold at auction for a very impressive $1900.

Whangamatā has badly needed a secure dementia unit for many years. Often couples have to leave the eastern seaboard simply so they can access care, which of course only adds to the stress of this deliberating disease.

Whangamatā Golf Club was thrilled to host the event and all involved would like to turn it into a yearly event.

— Shaun Fay

