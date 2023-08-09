The women's team tournament winners (from left): Adrienne Lynch, Rosalind Giffney, Sally Grindlay and Heather White, all from Waihī. Photo / Rodger Bagshaw

Women’s team tournament

After being postponed a fortnight earlier due to bad weather, the fixture held on Friday, August 4 fortunately struck an ideal day weather-wise, apart from a sometimes chilling breeze, for this well-attended event, sponsored by Craigs Investment Partners.

Twenty-three teams of four, with the three best Stableford scores counting, enjoyed a course in excellent condition. The winning team on a countback with 116 points was Heather White, Adrienne Lynch, Sally Grindlay and Rosalind Giffney. Elizabeth Purcell, Diane Boot, Sharon Deacon and Robyn Kirby took second place.

The team in third place was Vivienne Lilley, Wendy Matutinovich, Diane Lockwood and Sally Sherson, and Suzy Lynch, Sue Cochrane, Chris Chapple and Esther Hall were in fourth.

Monday vets

The final round of the Matchplay Championship was played, and this year’s winners were Allen Sarjant for the men, and Nita Dalley proved to be the best lady. Forty-six players competed in the day’s nethaggle, and to exemplify the weather and the good condition of the course, 12 players played under their handicap.

The winner was Jan Robinson with a fine 67 net, closely followed by Di Lewis with 68. Gyan Prole, Mark Mora and Rae Brown all had 69 net, with Rodger Bagshaw, Adele Gunning, Heather White, Helen Baynes and Anke Hermannsdorfer all with 70 net.

Tuesday nine-hole section

The week’s competition was a net haggle which was won by Garth Pritchard, who had a net 30. Next was Mandy Piper on 32, with Rex Smith and Julia Nicolson both having 33, while Glen Bennett recorded 34 net. Lorraine Meyer, Val McLoughlin and Margaret Hickey all finished with 36 net.

Thursday men

A chilling southerly wind greeted the morning field, which fortunately abated somewhat later in the day.

In the division-one morning haggle, Ken Mustard continued his good run of form to win by a clear six shots with 41 points. Next on 35 were Vince Jones and Ted Murray, with Doug Ferguson and Allen Sarjant both on 33, then Bruce Rutter and Earle White with 32 points. In division two, John Purkis showed the way with 38 points, then Francis Gascoigne and Andrew McLennan had 35, and Rodger Bagshaw had 34. Tom Rowbotham and John Saunders both had 33.

In the afternoon haggle, it was a real battle for supremacy, with Craig Sandlant, Gary Dunning and Mark Tomsett all scoring 38 points. Following the trio was Graeme Parkinson with 36, then Kelly Exelby and Terry Gerbich on 35. Paul Weaver and Michael Matutinovich both had 34.

Saturday ladies

A net haggle was played in near-summer conditions. Shoneen Dunning had the best round with net 70, while Sharon Deacon and Susan Mustard both had 73s. Kaylene Croker had 76, followed by Michelle Libby with 79.

Saturday men

The final of the Flett Trophy was played between the two finalists, John Giffney and Michael Matutinovich. After a very tight match, it came down to the 18th and final hole, where John Giffney prevailed and became the holder of the Flett Trophy for 2023.

Morning haggle: the Stableford haggle was won by Francis Gascoigne with a very good 41 points, with Vince Jones, continuing his brief good run, next with 38. Then followed Brian Verryt (Walton), Earl Hoskins, Mark Mora and Daryll Denyer all with 37 points. Tom Rowbotham (again!) and Madz Grey had 36.

Afternoon haggle: Mike Rose had a great round finishing with 41 points, well clear of Peter Dagg in second place with 37 points. Next were Paul Williams and David Morris, both with 36, followed by Michael Matutinovich, Terry Gerbich and Mark Tomsett, who all had 35, while Frank Van Hattum and Graeme Parkinson both finished with 34 points.

Whangamatā mahjong

Another great day for mahjong as it was a bit cold outside. We had 50 players. The winners: First with 39 points, Tina Palmer; second with 36 points, Daphne Inglis; third-equal with 35 points, Barbara Harold and Snow Harris. The lucky number was 12, with only one draw - Leonie Whittle.