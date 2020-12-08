Waharoa Aerodrome to get segregated toilets for quarantine bus stops

The toilets will be placed to the left of the entrance of the Aerodome. Photo / Supplied

Concerns from users of the Waharoa Aerodrome about buses carrying returning New Zealanders en route to isolation hotels using the aerodrome as a comfort stop are being addressed by Matamata-Piako District Council.

For several months buses have been stopping at the Waharoa Aerodrome on SH27 in the Waikato as a comfort stop for those on their way to managed isolation in Rotorua.

There are safeguards in place to ensure the facility is well managed, with no risk to aerodrome users - however, the council has listened to the concerns of the users and is working with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to provide separate facilities for managed isolation bus passengers.

The council is planning to provide a temporary, trailer mounted toilet block (similar to those used at large events) specifically for managed isolation buses, and will then apply for resource consent for longer term toilet facilities.

The new toilets will be located inside the front entrance way of the aerodrome on the left-hand side, away from the driveway. This is an area that is currently not used often.

The new toilets will be fenced off and clearly marked with signage to show they are for managed isolation buses only. The toilets will remain locked at all times, and only opened for pre-arranged buses. They will not be available for the public or aerodrome users.

At this stage MBIE have indicated they expect the facilities to remain in place for two years.

Existing processes will remain in place, which include having police or security presence to ensure everyone who gets off the bus gets back on.

Staggering buses, with only one group of people allowed through at a time, while regular cleaning will take place (with full PPE), to the standards set by the Ministry of Health, using hospital grade disinfectant.

After the last bus leaves, the toilets will be cleaned and "fogged" which is a special deep cleaning technique.

The council aims to have the temporary toilet facilities and fencing in place by December 14 while the existing process for the managed isolation buses will continue until these temporary facilities are in place.

All additional costs related to these toilets (such as consent, construction and cleaning) will be funded through central government as part of the Covid-19 response.