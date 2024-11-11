Families came out in force, often taking the opportunity to walk their dogs, and enjoyed the sunshine and huge range of arts and crafts.

“Clothing, soaps, metal products, wood products and jewellery to name just a few of the items for sale, all made in New Zealand by a range of amazing people,” said Anderson.

So much to choose from on each of the 120 stalls. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Many stallholders are repeat attendees and they commented to volunteers how much they enjoyed this craft fair.

“They appreciate how well this fair is run and said it is the highlight of their year.”

The giant Jenga challenge created by Te Awamutu Menzshed. Photo / Dean Taylor

It is also a highlight of the start of summer for many locals looking for special Christmas gifts, or just browsing in the sunshine or sitting in the shade with lunch, enjoying the entertainment.

This year Lizzie Marie provided that perfect musical background for the event.

Singer and musician Lizzie Marie proved a popular entertainer as people relaxed or ate under the trees. Photo / Dean Taylor

Many hours are spent behind the scenes by the manager and volunteers, planning, organising and preparing for the day.

It is a major fundraiser for Te Awamutu i-Site with proceeds from site sales helping to keep the centre operational.

Te Awamutu i-Site management committee chairman Shane Walsh with two of the happy stallholders using the popular fair to get out their message, Mathematics For a Lifetime founder Jean Mckenzie (right) and administrator Narelle Brooks. Photo / Dean Taylor



