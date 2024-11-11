Families came out in force, often taking the opportunity to walk their dogs, and enjoyed the sunshine and huge range of arts and crafts.
“Clothing, soaps, metal products, wood products and jewellery to name just a few of the items for sale, all made in New Zealand by a range of amazing people,” said Anderson.
“Many stallholders are repeat attendees and they commented to volunteers how much they enjoyed this craft fair.
“They appreciate how well this fair is run and said it is the highlight of their year.”
It is also a highlight of the start of summer for many locals looking for special Christmas gifts, or just browsing in the sunshine or sitting in the shade with lunch, enjoying the entertainment.
This year Lizzie Marie provided that perfect musical background for the event.
Many hours are spent behind the scenes by the manager and volunteers, planning, organising and preparing for the day.
It is a major fundraiser for Te Awamutu i-Site with proceeds from site sales helping to keep the centre operational.
