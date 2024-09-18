Advertisement
Van lifted off elderly driver following Hamilton accident

Waikato Herald
Passersby rallied together to lift a crashed van off a trapped motorist after an accident in Hamilton.

The accident happened on August 25, when the van collided with an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Pukete and Wairere Drive Hamilton.

Constable Jordyn Paekau, from the Waikato Police Strategic Traffic Unit, said the van tipped over, crushing the “elderly” driver’s arm.

“Within seconds of the crash occurring, other road users came to the aid of both drivers, and when they realised that the driver was elderly and the van was trapping their arm, they quickly came together, and as a group pushed the vehicle upright onto its wheels.”

He said that thanks to a fast response from Fire and Emergency NZ, Hato-Hone St John Ambulance and quick-thinking members of the public, the injured driver was able to be treated immediately.

Passers-by lift a van off the trapped driver after and accident in Hamilton.
“We were impressed at how the community came together to help one another during the incident and how both drivers showed concern for one another at the scene.

“They were both in good spirits despite their ordeal.”

The van driver was taken to hospital for treatment on their arm along with the driver of the other vehicle, who had minor injuries.

“It’s a timely reminder to always take a second look at intersections and keep a look out for other vehicles even though you have the right of way.

“Things could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the quick thinking of other motorists and witnesses at the scene.

“We are grateful to those members of the public for their attentive and caring response to the situation.”

The driver of the van was issued with an Infringement Offence Notice for failing to give way at a red light

