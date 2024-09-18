Power under pressure, exploding pagers in Lebanon plus jury to begin deliberations in Phillip Polkinghorne trial.

Passersby rallied together to lift a crashed van off a trapped motorist after an accident in Hamilton.

The accident happened on August 25, when the van collided with an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Pukete and Wairere Drive Hamilton.

Constable Jordyn Paekau, from the Waikato Police Strategic Traffic Unit, said the van tipped over, crushing the “elderly” driver’s arm.

“Within seconds of the crash occurring, other road users came to the aid of both drivers, and when they realised that the driver was elderly and the van was trapping their arm, they quickly came together, and as a group pushed the vehicle upright onto its wheels.”

He said that thanks to a fast response from Fire and Emergency NZ, Hato-Hone St John Ambulance and quick-thinking members of the public, the injured driver was able to be treated immediately.