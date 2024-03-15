Ray Goddard, who turns 100 on March 16, donated a library to Lake Taupō Hospice.

New Zealand was a very different place in 1924.

Cars were few and far between on the unsealed roads and people paid for their groceries with British pounds, shillings and pence.

It was the year Ray Goddard was born in rural Raetihi, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, where his mother drove a horse and carriage and his father worked in sawmills and as a bushman.

Now, from his home of more than 35 years in Taupō, Goddard is preparing for his 100th birthday this weekend.

His son John said it was hard to appreciate how much change Ray has seen in his lifetime.

“It’s amazing to think ... that at the age of six, he was going to school bareback on a pony.

“Within eight years, he was exposed as a young boy to the Depression.

“He was exposed to hardship, having to do what he had to do, and a do-it-yourself attitude.

“That was the formation of the shape, growing up in a family that was very strong on values.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, as Goddard looks back at his life, the event that had the most profound effect was his service in World War II.

Able Seaman Ray Goddard was off the shores of Japan when peace was declared.

Although exempt from enlisting until age 20, Goddard chose to sign up at 18 after seeing his older friends do the same.

In the Navy, he served aboard the HMNZS Gambia, under the constant threat of Japanese kamikaze pilots - a time he described as “hazardous, stressful and extremely tiring”.

Goddard spent two birthdays at sea, writing in his diary on his 21st: “I wonder if I’ll ever see my mum again”.

The ship was off the shores of Japan when peace was declared, a moment forever burned into his memory.

“It was evening and we anchored in this beautiful harbour as the sun set and the announcement came over the loudspeaker.

“The war flag came down, we looked at each other as we saluted, and tears were coming down.

“It’s the most emotional thing I’ve ever felt in my life ... especially as we knew some of our friends weren’t coming home.”

HMNZS Gambia was sent to represent NZ when the peace treaty was signed in Tokyo Bay, so the crew quickly set to work making the ship presentable after a tough stint at sea.

However, a kamikaze pilot did not get the message, so the peace was quickly shattered when the ship came under fire.

It was shot down, but it was a terrifying near-miss for the men in what should have been a time of celebration.

After a safe return home from the war, life took Goddard in several directions, including co-owning a honey business and continuing his lifelong passion for rugby.

Along the way, he married his beloved Pam, and had twins, John and Janet - a surprise, as the couple was expecting the arrival of one baby.

Ray Goddard still stocks and maintains the library as a Lake Taupō Hospice volunteer.

The pinnacle of Goddard’s career came when the family relocated to Tauranga, and Ray and Pam opened a lending library, followed by a bookshop.

Goddard became a member of the Booksellers’ Council and the couple ran the shop until their Tauranga premises was sold for redevelopment in 1987, becoming the Goddards Centre in their honour, and they retired to Taupō.

Goddard maintains a busy social calendar to this day, including weekly trips to the Cossie Club and a long-term stint volunteering at Lake Taupō Hospice, where he and Pam, who passed away eight years ago, donated a library for all to enjoy.

He still stocks and shelves books at the library; even at his 100th birthday lunch, he took time out to make sure everything was ship-shape.

It’s not all hard work, however, as Goddard will celebrate his centenary with a party this weekend with his five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren in attendance.

His advice for reaching 100 is twofold: “Two whiskies a day” and “be active all one’s life- keep busy”.

Milly Fullick is a journalist based in Taupō. She joined the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald team in 2022.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



