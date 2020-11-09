University of Waikato to host the next Boon Street Art Festival

One of the walls at the University of Waikato selected for murals. Photo / Supplied

The University of Waikato will host the next Boon Street Art Festival taking place from November 16 to 20.

The Boon on Campus festival will see five artists from Waikato and Bay of Plenty painting six murals around the Hamilton campus ranging between 2m and 19m long.

The week-long event will include activities for students, staff and the community to get involved including a grand unveiling for each mural on Friday, November 20.

The university says the murals will bring a fresh and vibrant look to some of the university's most visible teaching buildings, which largely have plain concrete facades, reflecting the era in which they were built.

University of Waikato vice-chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says the festival is the first of three in partnership with Boon over the next five years and is designed to enhance the on-campus experience for students, staff and the wider community.

"We're excited to partner with Boon and showcase the creative talents of some of the best artists in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. Boon on Campus supports our drive to enhance the look and feel of the campus as well as creating more reasons for the community to enjoy the world-class facilities we have.

"We look forward to the buzz it will bring to the University and the inspiration these impressive works will give our students," he says.

Boon trustee Charlotte Isaac says Boon is elated to be working with the University of Waikato to transform part of its Hamilton campus to better reflect the young, diverse, creative and enthusiastic people who use its space.

"Boon has delivered five street art festivals to Hamilton, contributing more than 50 murals to the city. Our next stage of growth is to partner with like-minded institutions like the University of Waikato, who share our aim of making art accessible to everyone.

"This exciting new relationship allows Boon to connect with students and staff and provide a new way of bringing art to our everyday experience," she says.

Each artist has submitted a design concept which complements the narrative of the University's large multi-functional venue The Pā, which is currently under construction and expected to open mid-2022.

Activities will run during the week between 10am and 2pm, and will include walking tours of sculptures on campus, market days (where local artists sell their crafts on the Village Green) and live music.

For more information about the event follow the university's Facebook event page or website.

All artists welcome those interested in watching the murals develop over the week. The artists are: Kelcy Taratoa, Te Marunui Hotene, Regan Balzer, Techs X, Pauly B.