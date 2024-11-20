Tūrangi Foodbank gears up for annual Food Drive

“When you hear the sirens in your street, be ready at your gate with your donations.”

Donations of non-perishable food items and cash or gift cards are requested.

Items needed include baked beans, spaghetti, pasta, pasta sauces, tinned fruit, tinned creamed corn, instant noodles, cereal, biscuits, tea, coffee, drink sachets, flour, toiletries, soup, sachets for devilled sausages, cottage pie, nachos, tinned fish, cheese sauce sachets and anything that can help put a meal on the table.

If people find it more convenient they can make cash donations or provide Tūrangi New World gift cards to collectors.

Alternatively people can direct credit the Food Bank’s bank account: 06-0471-0716881-00.

The community is urged to contribute and support families in need during the holiday season.

“Let’s come together on Monday, November 25, 2024, and show the world the strength of our community.”

For more information please call Tūrangi Foodbank on 021 292 6040.

“Thank you, Tūrangi.”

Taupō Foodbank is not holding a food drive as it is supplied by food that is rescued from local supermarkets and other food providers.

Every year for more than 20 years it has run the Awhina Christmas Angels Project where gifts are collected for children in the community and distributed through social services agencies in town and this would be held again this year. More details to be provided at a later date.







