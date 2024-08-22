A combined Bay of Plenty-Thames Valley in 1959, saw Wells feature on three occasions.

Wells played in several All Blacks trials between 1960 and 1963 and was considered unlucky not to make the 1960 All Blacks tour to South Africa.

He played in the famous 1962 16-14 win over Australia, with the Valley playing most of the match with 14 men.

When Thames Valley toured the South Island in 1964 and played four games in eight days, he scored a try in every match – Otago, North Otago, Mid Canterbury and Canterbury.

Transferring to the Kereone Rugby and Sports Club in Morrinsville, Wells ended his playing career with two seasons for Waikato in 1965 and 1966.

Waikato player No 586, he played 17 games for the Mooloo men, scoring seven tries.

“It is with sadness to inform our members that Ray Wells passed away on Friday the 16th of August with family by his side,” a Kereone Rugby and Sports Club Facebook post said.

“Kereone passes its best wishes to Libby, Roger, Paula and Gary and all family members.

“Ray Wells played for Kereone in the 1960s alongside the Clarke brothers and our Patron Neil Gray.”

Waihou Rugby & Sports Club also took to Facebook to share their memories and condolences.

“An outstanding winger and top try scorer, Ray joined Waihou in 1959 after initially playing for Thames HSOB in 1956-57 followed by a stint with Otahuhu in 1958.

“Ray played in the Waihou Senior A side that won a hat trick of Thames Valley championships in 1960-61-62 followed by a fourth title in 1964

“He was also a member of the 1959 Te Aroha Peace Cup team that successfully challenged Paeroa for the trophy and beat off five other challengers before losing the sixth and final game of the year.

“In 1965 Ray moved to Morrinsville and played for the Kereone club, going on to represent Waikato that year and in 1966.

“Ray continued to support Waihou and was a frequent spectator at our home games for many years after his retirement.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. A top Waihou man, he will be missed.”

Thames Valley Rugby Union’s obituary for Wells said he also followed the fortunes of Thames Valley very closely and was always pleased to see the team do well.

A private family service has been held but there will be a gathering to celebrate Wells’ life at the Kereone Clubrooms on September 21.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.