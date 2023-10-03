Trees on Maungatautari Rd to be removed.

Motorists can expect delays as 15 large trees and a group of smaller weed-type trees are removed on Karāpiro’s Maungatautari Rd.

The removal of the exotic trees near the Brooklyn Water Ski Club starts Monday and will take two weeks.

During the work, stop-and-go traffic management will be in place for roughly half a kilometre and people can expect delays of up to 15 minutes at a time.

Waipā District Council’s community services manager Brad Ward said a contractor discovered the trees had been poisoned during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“A tree had come down due to the storm and the team noticed the nearby trees were poisoned. It is frustrating when vandalism like this happens and we lose trees providing multiple benefits for our community.”

The poisoned trees were dying and had to be removed before becoming a safety hazard.

“We acknowledge the wait will add to people’s commutes, but it is to ensure everyone’s safety while we fell the large trees,” Ward said.

The contractor will work Monday to Friday and no works or traffic management would be in place on the weekend.





