The Robinson Rd boat ramp in Whitianga has been closed as debris washes ashore in the town. Nearly a tonne of debris has already been cleared from the ramp.

A heavy rain watch with strong northeast winds has been issued for the Coromandel from midnight as local authorities deal with tonnes of debris washed ashore in Whitianga.

Low cloud, periods of rain, possibly heavy, especially overnight tonight, are forecast for the Coromandel.

Rain is expected to continue through Saturday with some heavy falls, easing to isolated showers in the afternoon then clearing in the evening.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said logs and leaves were washing in on tides in Whitianga.

A spokesman for the council said debris was continuing to wash ashore because of the current weather conditions.