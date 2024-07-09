Taupō's Monday Walkers enjoyed spectacular views across National Park.
Monday Walkers
Just like the Hogwarts Express leaving Platform 9 ¾, our bus disappeared like magic into the gloom heading towards the DoC-administered Rotokura Ecological Reserve in the Tongariro National Park.
Amazingly, just a few kilometres down the road, the fog was gone and all necks were permanently turned left as we cruised down the Desert Road to our first stop in Waiōuru, enthralled by the sight of pristine snow on the mountains and even a dusting on the Kaimanawas.
From the parking area, a short uphill took us towards the Dry Lake.
As we neared, Canada geese circled and called above us.
Cameras were out again to take photographs of the mountain peeking over the tall beech trees on the far side of the lake and the perfect reflections of skeletal dead trees and bullrushes mirrored in the still water.
There was some muttering about the many steps we had to climb, but all agreed the view from the top was worth it — an amazing view out over the beautiful Ohakune farmland, out to Ruapehu and Hauhangatahi.
They seemed so close we could almost touch them.
We had picked up a brochure at the start of the track and as each of the points of interest — Holey Maire, Jim’s Leap, Dementia Corner and Ladies Picnic Site — came along, the appropriate section from the brochure was shared over our radios, causing a bit of laughter from some farm workers whose radios were on the same frequency as ours.
We descended under Papa Bluff, a rock shelf, and then made our way through the forest to a clearing where we admired the renowned Kiwi loo, decorated with old newspaper cuttings about residents and the area and all manner of intriguing relics and poetry.
Home was via National Park so we had circumnavigated right around our glorious mountains, which were visible all day.