Cameras were out again to take photographs of the mountain peeking over the tall beech trees on the far side of the lake and the perfect reflections of skeletal dead trees and bullrushes mirrored in the still water.

Signage told of the significance of the upper Rotokura Lake.

It is an area of sacred healing water for Ngāti Rangi, the local tangata whenua, and we were careful to observe the tapu and not eat in that area.

A whole flotilla of Canada geese, sitting so still some thought they were decoys, stretched across the water.

An illusion scuttled when they started their “humans-in-the vicinity” calls.

Pāpango, mallards and grebes shared the water while kererῡ and pōpokotea flew skywards.

As we continued our walk the haunting, sonorous sound of a Māori karakia, or prayer, drifted across the waters from some unknown position and equally unknown male voice.

It sent tingles down our spines, the chatter stopped, the birds fell silent and we all listened in wonder.

We continued our walk, almost tiptoeing, as the karakia continued.

After a short pause a deep, tuneful waiata followed. We felt honoured to hear this precious, heartfelt offering.

En route to our next destination, the “world famous in New Zealand” Chocolate Eclair shop in Ohakune beckoned.

Amply fortified, we reached our more demanding walk at Puketawa, a private rainforest reserve near Raetihi.

According to the information brochure, this circular track was built by “three not-so-young, enthusiastic local ladies”.

What a credit to their ongoing determination.

A koha or donation is requested to assist their project.

The various tracks are arrowed and labelled and there is completed accommodation for hunters and a new building in progress.

Initially, the Puketawa Track is a farm track, but quickly becomes slippery and steep in the forest section.

The track had recently been cleared with a brush cutter, perhaps in our honour.

Tawa grows here and there were still a few red berries seen on the ground.

Soon we were climbing and peering out through bush to Lake Otiranui, a popular ground for wading birds.

There was some muttering about the many steps we had to climb, but all agreed the view from the top was worth it — an amazing view out over the beautiful Ohakune farmland, out to Ruapehu and Hauhangatahi.

They seemed so close we could almost touch them.

We had picked up a brochure at the start of the track and as each of the points of interest — Holey Maire, Jim’s Leap, Dementia Corner and Ladies Picnic Site — came along, the appropriate section from the brochure was shared over our radios, causing a bit of laughter from some farm workers whose radios were on the same frequency as ours.

We descended under Papa Bluff, a rock shelf, and then made our way through the forest to a clearing where we admired the renowned Kiwi loo, decorated with old newspaper cuttings about residents and the area and all manner of intriguing relics and poetry.

Home was via National Park so we had circumnavigated right around our glorious mountains, which were visible all day.

All agreed it had been a ”cracker” of a day.

Next week we are walking on a relatively flatter track closer to home.

If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com

The Puketawa track in Tongariro National Park meanders through bush and farmland.

Wednesday Walkers

We spent our two hours walking through the northern parts of our beautiful town and the day was another sparkler.

The only clouds in the sky were rising from the geothermal plants including the new ones — only water vapour, not pollution.

These stations can supply one-sixth of the country’s maximum demand and operate 24/7. Just what we need on chilly winter days.

This is one of our walks where everyone has to rely on our leader to find the way.

There are so many alleyways and connecting paths that many of us had no clue as to where we were travelling.

We passed several schools on their morning break.

It was uplifting to see the bright, smiling faces showing all the energy of childhood running about with the freedom of youth.

Some of them waved to us in a delightful, friendly gesture.

They are so lucky to have such large fields in which to dash about.

One sad sight was a building recently ravaged by fire.

It was quite a substantial place and it was pitiful to see all the rooms in which people had lived, and perhaps grown up, rent open and blackened.

It was a reminder of just how devastating fire can be.

By the end of our walk, we were nicely warmed up and having put the world to rights, we all considered these two hours well spent.

Wednesday Walker contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.