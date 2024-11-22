Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Tokoroa police search for Toyota Hilux after roadworker threatened with gun

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Police have appealed for information on sightings of a red Toyota Hilux after a roadworker was threatened with a gun on SH1.

Police have appealed for information on sightings of a red Toyota Hilux after a roadworker was threatened with a gun on SH1.

Police are appealing for information on sightings of a red Toyota Hilux after a roadworker was threatened with a gun on State Highway 1, near Ātiamuri.

A nearby section of SH1 between Tokoroa and upper Ātiamuri partially reopened at noon today after weeks of being fully closed for roadworks.

The incident occurred on November 10 when a gun was pointed at a road worker from what police believe to be a RTKFTP signwritten double cab Toyota Hilux with a red cab and a black deck.

Detective Constable Scott McLeod said police were called about 10.40am after the had vehicle left.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There were no shots fired or any injuries, however, the worker was understandably shaken by the incident,” McLeod said.

police would like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident or potentially of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information to report can update police online or call 105 using the reference number 241110/1812.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News