Police are appealing for information on sightings of a red Toyota Hilux after a roadworker was threatened with a gun on State Highway 1, near Ātiamuri.

A nearby section of SH1 between Tokoroa and upper Ātiamuri partially reopened at noon today after weeks of being fully closed for roadworks.

The incident occurred on November 10 when a gun was pointed at a road worker from what police believe to be a RTKFTP signwritten double cab Toyota Hilux with a red cab and a black deck.

Detective Constable Scott McLeod said police were called about 10.40am after the had vehicle left.