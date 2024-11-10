Advertisement
NZTA road worker threatened with firearm on State Highway 1, near Taupō

Malisha Kumar
By
Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
9 day hikoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

A road worker was threatened with a firearm on State Highway 1, near Ātiamuri.

Bay of Plenty police are making inquiries into the incident yesterday that left the road worker shaken.

Police were called at about 10.40am after a report of a firearm being presented at the worker from a vehicle.

“The vehicle has then left the scene. There were no shots fired or any injuries, however the worker was understandably shaken by the incident.”

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it is waiting to hear back from contractors about the incident and “unfortunately, this does happen around the country from time to time”.

Police described the vehicle as a red double cab flat deck Toyota Hilux, which left the scene eastbound toward Ohakuri Road, Ātiamuri.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or has information about those involved, including dashcam footage of the incident and potentially of the vehicle.

Information can be reported online now or by calling 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, using the reference number 241110/1812.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


