9 day hikoi against the Treaty Principles Bill, police call for staff investigations to be seen in context and tourism operator caught up in court action.

A road worker was threatened with a firearm on State Highway 1, near Ātiamuri.

Bay of Plenty police are making inquiries into the incident yesterday that left the road worker shaken.

Police were called at about 10.40am after a report of a firearm being presented at the worker from a vehicle.

“The vehicle has then left the scene. There were no shots fired or any injuries, however the worker was understandably shaken by the incident.”

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said it is waiting to hear back from contractors about the incident and “unfortunately, this does happen around the country from time to time”.