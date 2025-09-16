Carter Holt Harvey has been approached for comment.
Middlemiss said the union would now go through the process of advocating for the workers, but said it was important for local and central government to help create jobs in the district.
The news of the closure of the plywood factory comes after Oji Fibre Solutions closed Kinleith Mill’s paper production in July, saying it was no longer feasible and they would focus on pulp production instead, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.
South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley said it had been a tough year for the district.
“One has to ask when it will end”, Petley said.
“First, it was the Oji paper mill closing, and Toi Ohomai not delivering services. It does not make for pleasant reading.”