Middlemiss has been the organiser for the paper and timber union in Tokoroa since 1984 and was present at the opening of the Kinleith site.

“I am from Mangakino and I know every one of [the workers].

“It is extremely sad.”

Carter Holt Harvey has been approached for comment.

Middlemiss said the union would now go through the process of advocating for the workers, but said it was important for local and central government to help create jobs in the district.

The news of the closure of the plywood factory comes after Oji Fibre Solutions closed Kinleith Mill’s paper production in July, saying it was no longer feasible and they would focus on pulp production instead, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley said it had been a tough year for the district.

“One has to ask when it will end”, Petley said.

“First, it was the Oji paper mill closing, and Toi Ohomai not delivering services. It does not make for pleasant reading.”

Toi Ohomai recently looked at closing several campuses, including the one in Tokoroa, citing low student numbers and increased costs; however, the tertiary education provider last week announced the campus could be saved from closure.

Petley said the timber industry might not be able to support the region in the future, and alternatives needed to be looked at.

However, he said Tokoroa was a resilient community and despite the recent “setbacks” it was not all “doom and gloom”.

“All is not lost,” Petley said.

Efforts were under way to attract more businesses to Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park, and Better Eggs expanded its egg production to the town.

Petley told RNZ he believed staff were notified yesterday and were given time to go home and go over the issues with their families.

It sounded like it was a done deal, he said.

Social Development Minister Louise Upston said her team would reach out to the union, while the local Ministry of Social Development office was preparing support for staff who need it.

Upston said the Government would also work with South Waikato District Council on Project Phoenix to help affected employees and the wider community.

“Businesses have been struggling with years of high inflation and low growth, coupled with changing demand,” Upston said.

“Privately owned companies like Carter Holt Harvey are facing difficult decisions to manage high costs.”

She said the Government was focused on creating the conditions for businesses to grow and on supporting Tokoroa through the closure.

