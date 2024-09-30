“Sally is by far our most senior and experienced diabetes support nurse and has been a health champion for literally thousands of our diabetic patients over the years.”

When she talked about retirement this time last year, Lim and the other directors asked if she would stay on another year, for one day a week and mentor other members of the nursing team.

Sally Davies (nee Barrowman) outside the Hockin Building on the Waikato Hospital campus after her graduation as a nurse in 1970.

“In this way, her influence is far-reaching and has been an ever-present layer of wisdom and support underpinning the care provided by our nurse team for decades,” said Lim.

Davies said there had been many changes in that time, but the biggest were the extra duties practice nurses had taken on.

“Their repertoire now includes cervical smear taking, sexual health care, intravenous therapy, well-child assessment, cardiac risk assessment and management of long-term conditions particularly in diabetes.

“There is a big emphasis on professional development with some of us doing post-graduate education and some working towards Nurse Practitioner status,” she said.

There had also been a massive shift to disease prevention, resulting in an increase in the number of practice nurses.

She is concerned that nurses and GPs may lose their generalist skills with the advent of fracture, respiratory and diabetes clinics. She gives the example of a damaged finger or toenail.

In the past, a generalist would remove the nail, dress the wound and the nail bed would heal nicely.

Now the patient might go to a plastics clinic or hand specialist.

David and Lilian Saunders of Te Awamutu at his appointment at Te Awamutu Medical Centre with Sally Davies and Ashleigh Chisholm.

“I am so lucky to have worked with fantastic doctors, hardworking receptionists and wonderful nurses.

“It is an honour to have worked alongside such visionary people as Ian Forbes and Mary Ballantyne.”

She praised Wayne Lim and nurse lead Janet Johnson as “very good leaders who continue to steer us into the future.”

As well as her existing and new hobbies, perhaps there will also be more time for husband Ray, children Bruce and Rachel – who followed her mother into nursing and is a practice nurse on Waiheke Island – and five grandchildren.

Te Awamutu Medical Centre was established in 1972 and is the longest-serving and largest medical clinic in the town with more than 14,500 enrolled patients, a team of 18 general practitioners, a roster of visiting medical specialists and a total staff of more than 60. It is part of the Pinnacle Midlands Health Network of 85 practices and more than 450,000 patients.