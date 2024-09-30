Sally Davies has been providing primary care nursing at Te Awamutu Medical Centre for almost five decades.
For 47 years, Te Awamutu Medical Centre nurse Sally Davies has been providing primary care nursing to thousands of patients but come December, that will be it. That is when she will give up the practising certificate she first gained in 1970 and leave the job she has had at the medical centre since 1977.
She will have turned 76 by then and the first thing she is going to do is join a Mahjong group because some of her friends play and it sounds like fun. She will continue to play golf at Te Awamutu Golf Club, coach hockey teams and look after her big garden.
“Sally’s work at the medical centre has changed over the years, but one constant is her commitment to changing patients’ lifestyles and health outlooks,” said medical centre general manager Wayne Lim.
“She has provided continuous service in that role ever since, with no interruptions. This in itself is the most amazing achievement,” he said, “but it was her work in diabetes care which stood out.”
“Their repertoire now includes cervical smear taking, sexual health care, intravenous therapy, well-child assessment, cardiac risk assessment and management of long-term conditions particularly in diabetes.
“There is a big emphasis on professional development with some of us doing post-graduate education and some working towards Nurse Practitioner status,” she said.
There had also been a massive shift to disease prevention, resulting in an increase in the number of practice nurses.
She is concerned that nurses and GPs may lose their generalist skills with the advent of fracture, respiratory and diabetes clinics. She gives the example of a damaged finger or toenail.
In the past, a generalist would remove the nail, dress the wound and the nail bed would heal nicely.
Now the patient might go to a plastics clinic or hand specialist.
“I am so lucky to have worked with fantastic doctors, hardworking receptionists and wonderful nurses.
“It is an honour to have worked alongside such visionary people as Ian Forbes and Mary Ballantyne.”
She praised Wayne Lim and nurse lead Janet Johnson as “very good leaders who continue to steer us into the future.”
As well as her existing and new hobbies, perhaps there will also be more time for husband Ray, children Bruce and Rachel – who followed her mother into nursing and is a practice nurse on Waiheke Island – and five grandchildren.
Te Awamutu Medical Centre was established in 1972 and is the longest-serving and largest medical clinic in the town with more than 14,500 enrolled patients, a team of 18 general practitioners, a roster of visiting medical specialists and a total staff of more than 60. It is part of the Pinnacle Midlands Health Network of 85 practices and more than 450,000 patients.