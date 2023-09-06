Thumbs up and thumbs down

Thumbs up. Photo / emojipedia.com

Thumbs up

Thank you to the two gentlemen who helped my neighbour in Horomatangi Street when her car broke down on Friday morning, September 1. She Is ever so grateful and this was much appreciated, also sorry that she didn’t get their names. Also to the tow truck driver who was awesome. Again many thanks.

Thumbs up to Tracy and the library who host the book club once a month. She hosts good discussions on everyone’s reads, collates them, sends them out and is so helpful in finding next month’s reads. She does a great job, thank you.

Thumbs up to Abi from Zip, who came to my place after work to help me install a bathroom fitting. Such a knowledgeable and courteous person.

A huge thumbs up to the lovely heartwarming South African couple who found my phone dropped in Pak’nSave Taupo and went out of their way to return it to me, via my son. I am so sorry I don’t have your contact details to thank you personally.

Thumbs down

The TDC rates rises this year has included funding to have an E-BIKE training session. Have our Councillors lost the plot?

Thumbs down to the person complaining about the Supercars ALREADY... do some research first, the series runs on a renewable fuel (e85/75), tyres are recycled along with numerous other parts of the car when finished, and they contribute massive amounts of $ in other eco areas to offset their minimal emissions. It’s going to bring in MASSIVE revenue to the area!