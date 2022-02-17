The Government's special Three Waters working group is set to report back by the end of this month. Photo / 123rf

The Government's special Three Waters working group is set to report back by the end of this month. Photo / 123rf

The Three Waters Reform feedback goes into its final round before the official feedback is due at the end of the month, with local government action group Communities for Local Democracy (C4LD) presenting two alternative options to the proposed four entities model.

In co-operation with infrastructure advising and strategy consulting firm Castalia, the group explored a council-owned plus regulation model and a council-owned enterprise option.

C4LD was created last year in direct response to the Three Waters reform debate and represents more than 1.3 million New Zealanders. The group now has 27 member councils, including Waipa, Matamata-Piako and South Waikato District Councils.

C4LD chairwoman and Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys says the group's models were a framework for local government to work with its neighbours with Government support.

"The alternative approaches we've developed are based on models that we believe can achieve broad support, and that deliver a better outcome for our communities compared to the Government's oversimplified 'one size fits none' model.

"We're the experts in local service delivery and we want to drive that change, not have unsuitable solutions forced upon communities based on unsound evidence and faulty analysis."

The council-owned plus regulation option would see the current model modified through involvement from newly established Crown water regulator Taumatua Arowai to address financing, funding constraints and credible enforcement mechanisms.

Manawatu District Council Mayor and Communities for Local Democracy chairwoman Helen Worboys. Photo / Manawatu Guardian

The Government quietly launched Taumata Arowai as part of the Water Services Act passed late last year that takes over the responsibilities from the Ministry of Health.

Taumata Arowai is part of the Three Waters Reform but is not involved in creating the four Three Waters entities. It oversees and regulates any changes to the delivery of water services by providing national guidelines to ensure water suppliers provide safe drinking water.

The council-owned enterprise model would see councils owning shares in a regional organisation that would own and manage the three waters services for the area. Like this, the councils would remain accountable to voters and water customers.

Matamata-Piako Mayor Ash Tanner says he was still very much against the proposed four entities model and would prefer the council-owned plus regulation model.

"I like to think Matamata-Piako is in a good position to stay on our own with regulation from Taumata Arowai, so I would prefer this model for the district - we just need to look if we can afford it or not ...

"If not, I would be more comfortable with a regional model where the community still owns the assets and is represented by council."

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner. Photo / Supplied

Tanner says water was a very significant asset that councils have been delivering for decades.

"It's our core business and I still believe we know this business best. The communities paid for it, our fathers and grandfathers paid for it and in most places [the infrastructure] is in pretty good condition."

Castalia's research shows that both alternative models would achieve better outcomes on accountability, iwi Maōri partnership, incentives of management and governance, access to financing, scale and scope efficiencies and flexibility for the future than the Government's four entities model.

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest agrees with the research: "We are part of this action group as we want more of a voice for our community. We want to see consultation with communities and not rushed, forced decisions. We want positive change for those districts who need it."

For more information on Tangata Arowai click here.



To find out more on where the Three Waters reform click here.

To sign Hamilton Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor's petition to halt the Three Waters Reform click here.