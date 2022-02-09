Hamilton and other high-growth metropolitan councils have different needs to rural and provincial councils. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Hamilton and other high-growth metropolitan councils have different needs to rural and provincial councils. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Hamilton City Council is standing up for its views on the Three Waters Reform by proposing a regional waters organisation in cooperation with Tauranga instead of the four entities model.

The council approved a submission to the Government's specially-appointed Working Group saying a regional waters organisation better reflects the needs of high-growth councils.

Mayor Paula Southgate says that Hamilton and other high-growth metropolitan councils had different needs to rural and provincial councils which is why the multi-region entities proposed by Government wasn't right for Hamilton.

"I don't believe the model currently proposed is the best thing for Hamilton. In fact, not one single councillor thinks that.

"The Government has definitely taken on board some of the feedback we've already provided which is good. But we need to see more work on options and ... a clear pathway for how the water reform is going to support the massive need for infrastructure spending in high-growth councils like ours."

Southgate says Hamilton has a huge wave of water and other infrastructure costs coming in order to keep up with the growth of the city.

To her, a smaller and more tailored organisation in potential partnership between Hamilton and Tauranga, and maybe other councils, could be an acceptable option.

"It's about working with those councils with common interests while still getting benefits of scale. The model, as it is proposed, doesn't cut it for me and doesn't cut it for other councillors either. But we will still be part of the process and we will still keep pushing for change in the best interests of our city."

Southgate will soon meet with Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley and senior Ministers to propose an alternative waters entity model for the central North Island. Southgate will also write to all Waikato and Bay of Plenty mayors to develop the case for a Waikato and Bay of Plenty entity.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council says it will also keep an open mind to other proposals and concepts from other councils and submissions made to the Government-appointed Working Group.

According to the Government's Three Waters Reform proposal, four new regional entities will replace New Zealand's 67 councils as the bodies managing stormwater, wastewater and drinking water assets in 2024.

After feedback from councils and other groups which raised concerns about the proposed entity governance structures, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta set up a working group of 20 members, with public sector advisor Doug Martin as independent chairman.

The Government has provided this working group with an 'Exposure Draft' of the proposed legislation to consider. Additionally, the working group is working through any feedback given by councils and others and will report back to Government on February 28.

Much of Hamilton's previous feedback to the working group has already been addressed in the Exposure Draft, including guaranteed representation for Hamilton in the entity's governance structure, provision for voting that recognises Hamilton's scale in the region, and stronger ability for the city's representative to influence Board appointments. Council's rights as joint owners of the entity's assets have also been strengthened.

To find out more about the exposure draft on the Three Waters Reform proposals and the working group click here.

