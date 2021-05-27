A car and truck collided on Kakaramea Rd near Pirongia on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston.

Four people have died in three separate car and truck collisions on Waipā roads in the past 48 hours.

Police have confirmed that a driver has died following a collision between a truck and a car on Kakaramea Rd just north of the Pirongia Golf Club on Thursday.

The accident occurred at approximately 2.20pm.

The driver of the car was trapped in their vehicle.

Kakaramea Rd was closed off between Bird Rd and Bell Rd.

One person died following a crash between a truck and car near Te Awamutu on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston.

In the early hours of Friday morning there was another collision, this one on Tirau Rd near Lake Karapiro.

Police have confirmed that two people have died following the accident.

The road between Karapiro Rd and State Highway 29 was still closed this morning and Police informed that it would be closed for several more hours.

The two accidents in the past 24 hours follow a fiery collision also between a truck and car on Ōhaupō Rd on Wednesday.

The truck driver died at the scene.