Police responded this morning to a single-vehicle crash on Bank Rd. Photos / Caitlan Johnston

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash this morning near Lake Ngaroto.

The incident occured at 9.36am on Bank Rd and the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle - a red Peugeot.

He had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

The vehicle crashed into a tree.

Sergeant Warren Shaw said the serious crash unit was heading to the scene of the crash.

The road remains closed while the unit investigates.

More to come.