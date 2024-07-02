Concept designs to protect the Thames foreshore were presented at a public meeting in the Thames Town Hall last week.

The protection of Thames was a high priority for the council after the shoreline management project showed $1 billion in assets in the township were at risk over the long term from hazards associated with sea-level rise.

At the public meeting, project consultant Royal HaskoningDHV shared staged design options for each section of the structure.

In some sections, such as behind the Pak’nSave supermarket where space was limited, vertical concrete walls had been tagged as the preferred option.

The default design is for a stop bank and an indicative height of 1.3 metres has been suggested, which is what might be expected at Victoria Park.

Sian John, from Royal HaskoningDHV, said: “We’re designing for sea-level rise of half a metre to protect Thames against a one-in-100-year storm.

“This level of storm is becoming more frequent along this coastline and puts Thames at significant risk of flooding.”

A governance group, chaired by Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt, was overseeing the Thames protection work in partnership with tangata whenua Ngāti Maru and the Waikato Regional Council.

As well as managing risk to the town, the project would also create room for opportunities, Martin said.

“Creating bunds along this section of the foreshore will allow us to improve the coastal walkway.

“We’re also staying open to other types of soft structure ideas like oyster islands and shell banks on the ocean side to offer another layer of protection and create habitat for seabirds.”

The next stage in the project was the detailed design work, which would include cost estimates and funding proposals.

At this stage, it was anticipated at least half the cost of the infrastructure would need to be funded by central agencies, with construction to begin in about five years, Martin said.

Also present at the public meeting were district councillors Robyn Sinclair, Peter Revell and Martin Rodley, councillor Warren Maher from Waikato Regional Council, Rob Johnston and Kishan Raikwar from the Thames Community Board, and Thames Pak’nSave owner Matt Heap.

Heap said at the meeting: “I like the fact we have a plan, something to start with. Having foresight in a project like this is very important for business confidence, so I’m pleased to see action after so much talk over the years.”

Funding for the current phase of design work was allocated through the 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan.

Once the detailed design is complete, options for construction funding would be presented for further community feedback.