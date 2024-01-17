The destroyed elephant. Image courtesy Gastronomics Facebook page

A Thames restaurant’s showpiece elephant is in pieces after being destroyed on Tuesday night, with the restaurant’s owner saying those responsible should “use their energy in a positive way”.

Gastronomics restaurant owner Kishan Raikwar was at home when the police called him at about 1am telling him the restaurant’s model elephant had been smashed to pieces by vandals.

“I was asleep, and the police called and said for me to go in to work as the elephant had been damaged.”

Raikwar said the police asked for the restaurant’s security footage as they had three people in custody, and he supplied it to help with the identification process.

Raikwar has owned and run the Gastronomics restaurant on Pollen St since 2011 and received a 2021 Hauraki Coromandel Business Award for Hospitality.

Raikwar, originally from India, boasts 33 years’ experience in restaurants, has also served as a judge for the NZ Chef Association over the past 14 years, serves on the area’s community board and is actively involved in the Thames Business Association.

On Gastronomics’ Facebook page, the restaurant posted “Our Elly was deliberately destroyed last night, it’s heartbreaking.”

Public reaction to the damage was a mixture of people fed up with what they perceived as another example of wanton destruction and petty crime in the town, and those who wanted to praise Raikwar and his family for what they do for people in the region.

“I’m just so tired of this behaviour across our community, it’s just so rife atm. Law [sic] n order out the window. They should be made to put her back together again piece by piece where she stood, and where everyone could watch them do it. Wet fish slaps don’t teach them anything,” said one post.

Another wanted those to “pay for their actions” adding “I am a strong believer of KARMA! The universe will provide!”

A third person thanked Raikwar and his family for their kindness to people in Thames and Whangamatā posting:

“You and your family are so kind and giving and you have done so much for Thames and Whangamatā. I hope all the comments on this post show you how loved and respected you are.

“Don’t let these nasty stupid vandals take away your smile.”

The elephant was made in Cambodia and has a replacement cost of $5000.

Raikwar told the Waikato Herald the elephant was shipped over from Cambodia just over a year ago and to replace it would cost about $5000.

Despite being the victim of a pointless crime, Raikwar diplomatically commented that the young offenders should redirect their energy and use it “not to do damage and bad things, but in a positive way”.

Police have been approached for comment.





