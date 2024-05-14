The new Porritt Park playground in Thames will open to the public on May 31.

A special playground in Thames is set to open at the end of this month following a community fundraising effort.

The Porritt Park playground is meant to be a “destination playground” which will serve as a family day-out, stimulating physical and mental activity through a wider range of play equipment.

Porritt Park is understood to be the first destination playground in New Zealand to be built outside a major city.

It is set to open to the public on May 31, featuring new equipment including a climbing tower lighthouse, Wakatere boat, hamster wheels, talking tunnels and an accessible see-saw and carousel.

Community fundraising to build a specialised toilet facility and basketball court is still underway.

Thames Business Association is overseeing fundraising and community engagement.

The association’s chief executive Sue Lewis-O’Halloran said they would need about $85,000 to finish the project as planned.

“We are in the final stretch to complete the playground ... the gazebo to protect the barbecue needs to be built, as does the regulation half basketball court and the fence around it.

“When we started this project well over two years ago, at the tail end of Covid-19 - or so we thought - weather disruptions hadn’t hugely impacted us at that point, nor had the economy ‘tanked’, so it’s been a tough grind, as you can imagine, combined with a 41 per cent increase in building costs.

“Having said that ... many of our local businesses, including plumbers, electricians, civil works people and landscapers have stepped up to help us bring this playground to fruition.

“We are confident we’ll get the funds to finish the project and then work on the Changing Places toilet facility that will be a huge asset for people who cannot use regular accessible toilets, as the next nearest facility is in Hamilton Gardens.”

Architect sketches of the development at Porritt Park in Thames.

Alongside a significant contribution from a philanthropic family, community fundraising towards the target of $500,000 was still under way.

The aim of the project was to reflect the history of the area and the community’s input and involvement.

To contribute, email porrittparkproject@gmail.com or download the flyer which has the information on how to make a donation.

Alternatively, drop a donation into a collection jar at the Thames-Coromandel District Council service centre reception.

For legacy donations, a special section will be reserved on an honours board and a VIP invitation will be sent out for those who pledge $500 and above.

O’Halloran asked that legacy donations be deposited to the Thames Rotary Charitable Trust Westpac Account: 03-0458-0169078-00 with a reference Porritt Park Playground.

“Once you’ve made the donation, please flick us an email at manager@thamesbusiness.co.nz or text us on 022 466 1031 so that we can enter it in our donors’ file.

“If you wish to see your name on the honours board at the opening, please ensure your donation reaches us on or before May 21.”