A rendering of how the park will look.

Thanks to fundraising and philanthropy from mystery benefactors, Thames’ Porritt Park Playground is transforming into a destination playground complete with state-of-the-art disability facilities and an exciting centre-piece complete with a lighthouse.

A destination playground refers to one where parents and their children travel from outside their regular recreation area to experience the superior infrastructure. In Porritt Park’s case, the park’s allure is enhanced by offering a much-needed local facility that caters to the unique requirements of those with disabilities.

Thames Business Association is overseeing fundraising and community engagement. Sue Lewis-O’Halloran from the association said the overarching aim is to create a facility that is of a standard considered the “Rolls Royce for the disabled.”

Architects sketches of the new development at Porritt Park in Thames. Work is due to start in February.

“It’s the first of its kind in a small town in New Zealand, and people will often travel from a distance to use it - it’s a remarkable facility. This destination playground is a bespoke piece, a lot of equipment that can used by the disabled and can play with able-bodied family.”

The playground’s features were designed after consulting with local parents.

Alongside the generous contribution from the philanthropic couple, community fundraising towards a target of $500,000 is still under way.

“The benefactors have already funded a destination playground elsewhere in New Zealand, and they have a strong interest and local ties with Thames. They are wonderful people, Lewis-O’Halloran said.

The process of getting consent was a slow one, and unfortunately, initial project costings have skyrocketed on the back of weather-event-related effects on building the supply chain.

Undeterred, the business association has chosen to complete the facets of the project in one build, minimising disruption to families’ use of the park.

Contributions from the public are welcomed, and donation jars, emblazoned with Porritt Park’s logo, have been placed in local retailers with many raising over $1000. Legacy gifts from individuals or corporate donations would also be well-received.

“Everything is pretty much now in place, but we are a bit short of money. We realise there have been some tough times for people recently.”

“The community is needed to get behind it, and there has been amazing feedback from schools,” (who have been promoting awareness) - “it’s going to be a great place for a family to hang out”, Lewis-O’Halloran said.

To contribute, please email porrittparkproject@gmail.com or pop into the Thames Coromandel District Council’s Thames office and put your donation in the jar on the reception counter, or keep an eye out for donation jars in shops around Thames.

