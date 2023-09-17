Fletcher Morgan dots down in the corner for Thames Valley. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography, Facebook

Rugby

A big crowd at the Whangamatā Rugby Stadium was treated to a vibrant, festival-like Heartland rugby match between Thames Valley and South Canterbury on Saturday, with the superbly-marshalled South Canterbury taking the win 36-31 after both teams scored five tries.

The round-six match of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship saw the seemingly invincible South Canterbury extend their unbeaten run to a mammoth 30 games. But Valley certainly rattled their cage and held a significant 17-7 halftime lead.

The powerful and well-organised South Canterbury then turned up the heat to pile on 22 unanswered points to lead 29-17 and never surrendered that lead, regardless of the Valley effort. South Canterbury scored first after only four minutes with a try to Zach McKay. Valley lifted their game with tries from fullback Callum Wood, prop Tui Paitai and flying winger Fletcher Morgan. Halfback Leroy Neels fed the ball to first five Hendrix Beazley, then slick passing via Scott McCahon saw the ball go out to pacy winger Morgan, who scored in the corner, giving them the lead at the interval.

Thames Valley No 8 Sam Pou perfectly secures lineout possession. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

South Canterbury dominated the third quarter of the game and often punched holes in the Valley defence. After only 12 minutes of the second half, the scores were level at 17-17.

A gaping hole wide in the Valley defence saw South Canterbury take the lead and deflated Valley’s hopes. South Canterbury stretched the lead to 29-17, however Morgan scored his second try, which was converted to keep the Swamp Foxes in the game at 29-24 behind.

Just as Valley were building some confidence, the seasoned South Canterbury side delivered what was the decisive blow with their final try to lead 36-24. It was Valley’s Harry Lafituanai who scored the last try, which was converted to earn a precious bonus point.

The final score was South Canterbury 36, Thames Valley 31.

It was a great debut match for Valley winger Coel Kerr, who showed plenty of energy and innovation, while there was the ongoing consistency from co-captain and flanker Cameron Dromgool and fellow loose forward, No 8 Sam Pou.

Congratulations to all involved in bringing this Heartland representative rugby game to Whangamatā. Including the Whangamatā Rugby Club and all the wonderful volunteers and organisers. On Saturday, the Valley travel to Maheno south of Ōamaru to play North Otago.

Tennis

Core Tennis held their popular Inter Core match practice/tournament at the Waihī Beach Tennis Club last Sunday. Over 35 juniors and 16 seniors took this chance to build their game under the tutelage of coaches Sven and Bodin.

Midway through the day Sven, from the Netherlands, and Bodin, from Montenegro, played a set of powerful singles tennis. This match included trainee ball girls and boys, who added a touch of Wimbledon to the match. Five local tennis clubs - Katikati, Waihī Beach, Waihī, Paeroa and Whangamatā - are part of this tennis development programme.

Coaches Sven and Bodin and trainee ball girls and boys on Waihi Beach Centre Court. Photo / Don Mackay

The aims of Core Tennis are to reignite the passion for the game of tennis by providing engaging coaching and to support clubs in promoting this fabulous game. New Zealand are through to the world group 1 stage of the Davis Cup with a win over Thailand in Invercargill.

Don Mackay

Waihī Golf

WAIHĪ CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

All the club’s divisions held their championship finals last Sunday before a good crowd of fellow members. Unfortunately, the strong winds that have dogged the club programme for most of the past week remained in place, making it a day to be well wrapped up.

The 2023 men’s champion was a repeat of last year, with Murray Fraser this year shutting out Chad Meyer to win his final. The ladies’ champion was again Carol Leary, who defeated Jackie Robson. This was Carol’s eighth club title, and her seventh in succession.

This year’s Waihī Golf Club senior champions, Murray Fraser and Carol Leary. Photo/ Rodger Bagshaw

The Intermediate Men section was won by Chris Pilmer over Richard Taitoko, and the Junior A title was won by Michael Matutinovich in defeating Frank Van Hattum. John Drent overcame Eddie Bruce to take out the Junior B Men’s Championship.

The Ladies’ Bronze 1 Championship was won by Sally Sherson, who defeated Wendy Matutinovich, while the Bronze 2 title was taken out by Kathy Ashton, who beat Sally Grindlay. Heather White won the Bronze 3 title, defeating Tina Berg.

The Nine Hole Men’s Championship saw Rex Smith overcome John Twemlow to be this year’s champion. The Ladies’ Division 1 Nine Hole winner was Lorraine Meyer, who just bettered Glen Bennett, while the Division 2 Champion for 2023 is Heather White, who defeated Vicky Knight in their final.

Rodger Bagshaw



