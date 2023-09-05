Successful applicants for Swift's scholarships will be announced on November 18 at the first public open day for Pūkenga Rau, the South Waikato Trades Training Centre (pictured).

South Waikato residents who are interested in tertiary education could receive a helping hand with the financial side of things as the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift) launches a new $50,000 scholarship scheme.

The scholarship will run for five years and is now open for applications from local residents of all ages, regardless of whether they are eligible for the Government’s fees-free programme.

Swift chief executive Amanda Hema says the scholarship has been designed as part of the trust’s purpose to create educational initiatives in the South Waikato District and is not only open to school leavers.

“All applicants are welcome, and we would especially love to hear from people who are the first in their family to undertake tertiary education, because we can refer them to other organisations which can assist financially or advise on enrolment in their chosen field.

“[We also] welcome applicants who are in employment looking to upskill, or members of the community who are looking to reintegrate into the job market by upskilling or gaining employment in another industry sector ... Qualifications that help the applicant to gain employment in South Waikato will be prioritised,” says Hema.

Applicants who are not eligible for the Government’s fees-free programme could receive up to $5000 towards course-related costs and study fees, and people who are eligible for the fees-free programme could receive up to $1000 for course-related costs in their first year.

The scholarships will run from 2024 to 2028 and are open to returning applicants as well.

“If an individual continues to study beyond their first tertiary qualification or for extended years beyond their programme, they can apply each year,” Hema says.

While Swift’s preferred tertiary providers for the scholarships are Toi Ohomai Te Pūkenga or the University of Waikato, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and Open Polytech are also recognised as potential providers.

“This is because [the] Toi Ohomai Te Pūkenga Tokoroa campus is easier to access for people within South Waikato District and the Waikato University provides transportation to its Hamilton campus.”

Applications for the scholarships can be made online via the Swift website. There will be workshops available to help candidates prepare their applications on September 26, October 4 and October 12. For more details, visit the trust’s website.

