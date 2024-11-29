Advertisement
Telephone Road State Highway 1B to reopen in 2025 after KiwiRail and NZTA agreement

Waikato Herald
Waikato MP Tim van de Molen and Minister of Transport Simeon Brown on Telephone Rd in Waikato.

State Highway 1B (SH1B) Telephone Road in Waikato will reopen in 2025 after being closed for more than two years because of safety concerns.

The news comes after KiwiRail and NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi came to an agreement on a package of improvements to enable the road and rail crossing to function safely.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the road had been closed since April 2022 after repeated instances of low vehicles damaging the railway tracks at the level crossing.

“The proposed improvements will see the road level raised, new escape lanes built and improved signage and road marking.

“The road surface will be raised by up to 410mm over a distance of 90 metres on Telephone Road north of the rail crossing and on Telephone Road/Holland Road/Marshmeadow Road south of the rail crossing.”

There will also be escape lanes built on the north side of Holland Road on either side of Telephone Road to ensure longer vehicles heading south do not stack across the rail line as they wait to turn into Holland Rd.

For vehicles travelling east on Holland Rd and wanting to turn left into Telephone Rd, the escape lane provides a safe place to wait if access to Telephone Rd is blocked by a train.

“NZTA expects to have a confirmed contractor for the works on board before the end January 2025, with construction expected to be completed before mid-2025,” Brown said.

“I want to thank locals who travel through this area for their patience and perseverance while this crossing has been closed ... I look forward to work being completed and the road open in the first half of 2025.”

Waikato District Mayor Jacqui Church also welcomed the announcement.

“CELEBRATION. Thank you Minister Brown for your oversight & collaboration on a viable re-opening of the closed Telephone Road Rail Crossing in the Puketaha / Eureka communities,” she said on social media.

“Kiwirail with their safety concerns identified had this crossing closed which meant many locals & businesses had a long round trip to their communities of interests - adding significantly to their kms and time to schools, jobs and facilities... Grateful to all involved.”

