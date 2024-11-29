Waikato MP Tim van de Molen and Minister of Transport Simeon Brown on Telephone Rd in Waikato.

State Highway 1B (SH1B) Telephone Road in Waikato will reopen in 2025 after being closed for more than two years because of safety concerns.

The news comes after KiwiRail and NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi came to an agreement on a package of improvements to enable the road and rail crossing to function safely.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the road had been closed since April 2022 after repeated instances of low vehicles damaging the railway tracks at the level crossing.

“The proposed improvements will see the road level raised, new escape lanes built and improved signage and road marking.

“The road surface will be raised by up to 410mm over a distance of 90 metres on Telephone Road north of the rail crossing and on Telephone Road/Holland Road/Marshmeadow Road south of the rail crossing.”