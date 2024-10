“She was last seen at home on Sunday evening and inquiries so far have not been able to locate her.”

Bridges told Waikato Herald that this was “very unusual for her”, and it was the first time she had done it. She left a note to her nana before she left.

Bridges didn’t want to divulge what was in the note but said it was of a concerning nature.

The family knows “nothing at all” about where she might have gone.

Bridges said she had spoken to all of Alizayh’s friends who were also worried and hadn’t heard from her either.

“She is my niece, my baby, we just want her home and safe. We are all so worried about her.”

If anyone had seen her, or had any information that might help police, they could get in touch by calling 105, using reference number 241007/8968.

