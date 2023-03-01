The annual Running of the Sheep event down the main street of Te Kuiti, as part of the New Zealand Shearing Champs event, has been cancelled. Photo / Stephen Barker

The annual Running of the Sheep event down the main street of Te Kuiti, as part of the New Zealand Shearing Champs event, has been cancelled. Photo / Stephen Barker

Only a week after Waitomo District Council made the difficult decision to put Te Kūiti’s iconic annual Great New Zealand Muster to rest, the council is looking for a worthy replacement and wants the community’s input on ideas.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson says the council unanimously decided to no longer hold The Great New Zealand Muster - including the famous Running of The Sheep - because it would “no longer be feasible”.

While the cancellation caused some upset in the community, this upset quickly turned into ideas for a new event set to take its place next year.

The Muster was an annual event held in line with the National Shearing Championship. Within the Muster, there is a special event, the Running of The Sheep, organised by the New Zealand Shearing Championship Committee, where up to 1000 sheep are sent through Te Kūiti’s main street.

The cancellation of the Muster marks the end of an era since it has been a staple in the district’s event calendar for more than 20 years and a huge visitor attraction

“The committee decided to no longer hold the running of the sheep due to health and safety and animal welfare concerns... When sheep get scared by something that the spectators do, they can form a mob and... there is a risk of smothering,” Robertson says.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson. Photo / Supplied

“Without the running of the sheep, the Muster ends up hardly a major attraction... [because] we don’t have anything other than stalls along the street. We need a drawcard.”

Robertson says that usually, the Glenbrook Vintage Railway runs a steam train excursion to Te Kūiti for the Muster, but with the running of the sheep cancelled, the railway’s trust board also cancelled the excursion.

“It is a real shame, but times have changed and sometimes we just need to ... roll with the punches,” Robertson says.

Robertson says while the decision initially caused upset among the local community, the council has quickly been flooded with ideas for a replacement event.

Below a Facebook post about the decision made by Robertson, one person commented: “This is disgusting. So many look forward to the muster, something that is peculiar to Te Kūiti. You didn’t ask the people you are supposed to represent.”

Robertson says Te Kūiti was still the Shearing Capital of the World. Photo / Amos Chapple

Another person commented: “Why don’t you have a sheep day? Sheep on display... in a pen spread through the street, public sheep shearing... wool products on sale, pet sheep to touch, mutton food stalls, etc?”

Robertson says the council is looking at a festival-type day or even several days.

“Something with an A & P component, food, sports or kapa haka. I’m sure we will think of something and something great will come out of this... My expectation is that we will have a new event by 2024,” Robertson says.

Although there won’t be a supporting community event this year, the National Shearing Championship is still on and open to the public. The championship is running from March 30 to April 1 at the Les Munro Centre, Te Kūiti.

The council is still welcoming people’s opinions and thoughts on the cancellation of the Muster via email at info@waitomo.govt.nz or contact your elected members.































