Graham Norton with Invivo Co-founders Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne at the Great British Pub Quiz, a charity event to raise money for The Drinks Trust. Photo / Matt Crossick, PA Wire

Waikato wine duo Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron from Te Kauwhata-based brand Invivo are on cloud wine after hosting an inaugural fundraising quiz for British hospitality charity The Drinks Trust in London last month.

The event, called the Great British Pub Quiz, was co-hosted by celebrity talk show presenter and wine collaborator Graham Norton and internationally acclaimed wine critic Jancis Robinson.

The quiz was held at The White Horse pub in Parson’s Green and brought together wine critics and buyers to compete against each other answering questions on trivia, general knowledge, and – of course – wine.

High-profile guests included British wine writer Oz Clarke and New Zealand Acting High Commissioner Shannon Austin with other quizzers being representatives of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and New Zealand Winegrowers as well as wine buyers which collectively purchase over five billion pounds (NZD 9.46 billion) of wine from the UK’s major supermarkets.

Invivo co-founder Lightbourne says he was impressed by the high profile of people attending the event.

“I couldn’t believe the names we had in attendance from the industry, we were very honoured that such influential people had come to our special pub quiz, it was a credit to the collaboration we have with Graham.”

Invivo co-founder Tim Lightbourne (left) with Graham Norton, Jancis Robinson and Invivo Co-founder Rob Cameron at the Great British Pub Quiz charity event. Photo / Matt Crossick, PA Wire

Invivo and Norton have been creating wines and spirits together since 2014 under the brand Graham Norton Wines. From an initial run of 12,000 bottles in its first year, Invivo produced the 15 millionth bottle of the Graham Norton range last year.

Norton says the pub quiz in London was one of his highlights this year.

“I don’t just put my name to the wines, I’m involved, and I love being part of the process ... It’s been an absolute pleasure hosting alongside Jancis Robinson and meeting the UK’s wine trade, all the while supporting The Drinks Trust and their fantastic cause.”

Invivo founder Cameron attributes the success of the range and the partnership to Graham’s passion for wine.

“He personally tastes, blends and signs off on every vintage with us and he has a great palate. It’s always a blast coming together and making great wines.”

Last year, New Zealand exported $434 million of wine to the UK, however, this number is expected to grow significantly this year due to the free trade agreement signed earlier this year and a larger harvest.