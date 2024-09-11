Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade unveils new emergency response vehicle

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade crew surround their new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade crew surround their new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade is excited to announce the addition of a new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle to its fleet, a significant boost to the brigade’s capabilities in serving the community.

This brand new vehicle was officially put into service on Saturday after a dedication and blessing ceremony, marking a milestone in the brigade’s ongoing commitment to enhancing emergency response and community safety.

The new vehicle, equipped to co-respond to cardiac arrest calls with Hato Hone St John and support community risk reduction efforts, was made possible through the generous contributions of several key supporters.

David Clark and the Grassroots Trust were instrumental in the funding for this crucial asset.

Their financial support has ensured that the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade can continue to respond and help the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The brigade also extends its gratitude to Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu for supplying the vehicle.

Its collaboration has been invaluable in bringing this project to fruition.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade also acknowledges the support of BDS Tinting and Graphics.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Its expertise and attention to detail have been essential in customising the vehicle to meet the brigade’s specific needs.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle.
The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade's new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle.

“This new vehicle represents a significant enhancement in our ability to respond to emergencies and engage in proactive community risk reduction,” Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ian Campbell said.

“We are deeply grateful to David Clark, Grassroots Trust, Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu and BDS Tinting and Graphics for their incredible support.

“Their contributions not only bolster our operational capabilities but also demonstrate a remarkable commitment to community safety.”

The brigade’s continued success relies on the generous support of local businesses and organisations and the unveiling serves as a testament to the strength of community collaboration.

For further information or to get involved with the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade, contact Lale Stapleford via lale.stapleford@fireandemergency.nz

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News