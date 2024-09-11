The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade crew surround their new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle.

The Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade is excited to announce the addition of a new medical co-response and community risk reduction vehicle to its fleet, a significant boost to the brigade’s capabilities in serving the community.

This brand new vehicle was officially put into service on Saturday after a dedication and blessing ceremony, marking a milestone in the brigade’s ongoing commitment to enhancing emergency response and community safety.

The new vehicle, equipped to co-respond to cardiac arrest calls with Hato Hone St John and support community risk reduction efforts, was made possible through the generous contributions of several key supporters.

David Clark and the Grassroots Trust were instrumental in the funding for this crucial asset.

Their financial support has ensured that the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade can continue to respond and help the community.