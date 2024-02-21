The cast of Te Awamutu College's 2023 production The Addams Family, with brothers Denzel and Harley Stevens (centre left and right), who played Fester and Gomez.

A group of Te Awamutu parents, looking for opportunities for their theatrical teenagers, have created a new opportunity for teens to perform in Te Awamutu, forming Te Awamutu Youth Theatre.

The stated purpose is “to establish a youth drama organisation which will create performing arts opportunities for 13-20-year-olds in Te Awamutu and surrounding areas in a safe and supportive environment”.

The inaugural committee members, who are parents of teenagers, with a teen “next generation” advocate, want to see more opportunities for their children in the community.

They also want to engage with those teens who live in the community but are either homeschooled or travel to other schools in the region.

Committee chairwoman Liz Dixon and secretary Michelle Stevens say while local schools and Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (Talos) provide some opportunities, there isn’t anything regular for teens.

Dixon grew up in the theatre and says one of her earliest memories is the Glen Eden Playhouse, where her mother played in the orchestra.

“I did my first performance at 4, singing and dancing on stage, and it all went from there,” she says.

“I was a cheerleader for Ansett New Zealand in my early teens and have done multiple shows at Talos including The Mikado, Oliver, and Blood Brothers to name a few.

Liz Dixon (left) as Peep-Bo, one of Three Little Maids with Charlie Hancock and Melissa Phillips in the 2014 Talos production of The Mikado. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Junior Talos put on awesome productions and I’m pleased to say that two of my four children have participated in them and loved it.

“Donna Higham does an amazing job of these shows every year, but I feel something is missing for our teenage thespians who are no longer juniors and want nothing more than to perform on stage.

“There’s a gap for students in their later teens who want to do more ‘adult’ shows, but they’re not yet adult enough.”

Stevens is a recent convert to the theatre scene — her sons, Denzel and Harley, played lead roles of Fester and Gomez in Te Awamutu College’s production of The Addams Family last year, and want to continue.

The college has a two-year production cycle alternating with Te Awamutu Intermediate, but this was thrown out of kilter by Covid.

To get it back on track and complement other school productions, and to allow for new additions to the college’s drama programme, their next major show will be in 2026.

Harley Stevens as Gomez and Isabelle Cook as Morticia in the Te Awamutu College 2023 production The Addams Family, directed by Morag Carter.

Te Awamutu College drama teacher Morag Carter, who directed The Addams Family, is excited about directing the Youth Theatre’s first musical, Chicago: Teen Edition.

“It’s a great opportunity to develop the youth theatre community in Te Awamutu,” says Carter.

“In the 90s, when I was growing up, Te Awamutu was where the serious Hamilton performers in their late teens and 20s would come to participate in great theatrical opportunities.

“It would be awesome to see this community have those opportunities for our young people again.

“It’s really hard to find opportunities in your late teens because you’re no longer a child, but not yet an adult.

“Hopefully, once teens get a taste for performing arts we can work with Talos, Te Awamutu Little Theatre and other arts groups to help the post-Covid revitalisation of the performing arts community in Te Awamutu.”

Dixon says the committee is now exploring options for a venue.

“In an ideal world, we’d love to work with Talos and be able to give these young performers a taste of working in a real theatre, like the Woolshed.

“But outside that we’re looking at what exciting spaces Te Awamutu has tucked away that are inclusive and inviting to all the potential participants.”

Te Awamutu Youth Theatre’s inaugural production will be Chicago: Teen Edition.

The committee is hosting an introduction evening on Friday, February 23, at 6pm in Fahrenheit Restaurant’s event room, and welcomes everyone to attend and join in.

“This is an opportunity to see how things are going to work and to support Te Awamutu Youth Theatre as we work hard to get it off the ground,” says Stevens.

“We’re keen to have more people involved behind the scenes as well as on stage.”

“There are limited opportunities for teenagers who aren’t sports focused, so become part of this opportunity for teens to rehearse and perform a show and build the next generation of theatrical talent,” says Dixon.

Auditions for Chicago: Teen Edition will be in March, with performance dates from June 19-22.

What: Te Awamutu Youth Theatre public meeting

When: Friday, February 23, 6pm.

Where: Fahrenheit Restaurant event room

How: Stay up to date with Te Awamutu Youth Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

