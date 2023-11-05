The Awamutu Squash Club Women's C team - back, from left: Monique De Crom, Tarsha Irwin, Wendy Booth, Karen Ferguson, Shannon Read; front: Kirsten Beck, Rachel Downard.

Te Awamutu Squash Club looked to end the competitive season strongly, after some impressive performances in both the autumn and winter Interclub Pennant tournaments.

Nevertheless, some tough divisions and even tougher losses saw Te Awamutu settle for two titles, with the Men’s B and Women’s C teams winning their divisions comfortably.

Having started the Spring Interclub Pennant as the top-ranked team in division 2, the Men’s B team certainly lived up to expectations after finishing the round-robin competition unbeaten and as the clear leaders of the table.

With everything to lose and a title to gain in the final three-round Swiss Draw Knockout series, the Men’s B team stepped up to produce some dominant and clinical performances.

These culminated in a formidable 4-0 match victory for the team’s top four against their Morrinsville opponents to claim the division two title as undefeated champions.

It was a fine finish for a team that has shown some incredible form throughout the year.

The Women’s C team had an equally commanding pennant performance, having lost only one tie - against top seeds Lugton Park - in the round-robin competition.

Te Awamutu Squash Club's Men's B Team - Chris McKinley (left), Wurzel Gee, Jason Dudli, Austin Furniss and Kyle Auditore. Absent: Cliff Nightingale.

Heading into the three-round Swiss Draw Knockout series quietly confident and with high hopes, the team still had plenty to play for after a nail-biting upset victory by sixth seeds Te Rapa over top seeds Lugton Park in round one turned the finals series on its head.

With the top seeds out of contention and two rounds of competition still remaining, the Women’s C team were determined not to succumb to the same fate.

Leaving nothing to chance, the team rallied strongly in their final two matches to claim a dominant victory over eventual final opponents, Te Aroha, winning 3-1 with plenty of support from the Te Awamutu B team, who were also playing their tie for fifth and sixth placing in Te Aroha on the night.

