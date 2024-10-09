“Andrew carries an immense amount of mana and respect through our playing group,” a Te Awamutu Sports Rugby Club Facebook post said.

“He will be a huge asset to our coaching group and a major part in our development pathways for our next generation of premier players.”

After not having an under-21 team in 2024, the club hopes to kickstart a team heading into next year.

Christie said they want to build a great team culture that will entice players to stick around for premier rugby.

“I enjoy working with youth in my day-to-day life and I enjoy seeing young people get opportunities. It’s a win-win situation for me,” Christie said.

“Our big focus is providing a pathway for the young ones. It’s hard for boys coming out of school to play against men. If we have that pathway from under-21s, to premier and rep footy, it’ll benefit the whole club.”

Christie believed his point of difference as a coach is understanding individuals. He can work with each player to ensure their needs are met.

“I like to build connections with individuals. It’s easy enough building a culture as a group, but if you can have that one-on-one connection, it lays the foundation for the group. Then we can find our leadership group and build from there,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the players develop through the years and enjoying the club. It’ll be good for the community.

“Get around the club, it’ll speak for itself if you join. If you are keen, whether you’ve played in the last year or last 10 years, just come down and give it a go.”

For more information about the 2025 campaign, or to be a part of it, contact Christie on 027 394 1647.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.