Artists' mock-ups of the new Te Awamutu skatepark murals.

Te Awamutu’s skatepark is getting a splash of colour, with eight murals set to be painted in the New Year.

Since its opening in September last year, the facility has been tagged on six occasions, and it’s hoped the new murals will deter future taggers. The artwork will be painted on to the seating, the back of ramps, rails and ledges at the skatepark.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the skatepark has quickly become a well-loved asset in the community and the murals will complement the space.

“We have worked with mana whenua to create content that strongly connects to the site and reflects ties to the Ōtāwhao settlement once located on the site.”

The art represents local history, including the district’s mountains, eels in the Mangapiko Stream, pekapeka [native bats], burning fire pits and tools once used to cultivate the land.

“The murals will add a burst of colour and vibrancy to the park. It will help create an inviting atmosphere for users and provide a sense of place, while linking to local history”, Ward said.

Sections of the skatepark will be closed from January 12 to 18 while the murals are painted, but the wider skatepark will remain open.

The murals were approved by the council this month and reviewed against the Public Art Policy. The policy aims to ensure residents and visitors experience culturally vibrant and inspiring art, and public spaces that are distinctive and unique.

Artwork is planned for the Cambridge skatepark in 2024.

