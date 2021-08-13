Te Awamutu rose garden receives five new varieties from council and Rose Society

Waipā District Council parks leading hand Mike Tobin and Te Awamutu Rose Society president Diana Jones plant the final rose bush together. Photo / Supplied

The blossoming friendship between Te Awamutu's Rose Society and Waipā District Council staff has resulted in the two parties joint-planting five new, rare rose varieties.

The roses were planted in three rose beds in Te Awamutu's prized Rose Garden on Gorst Ave. The new varieties include some grown by New Zealand rose growers.

Three of the varieties - "Love Bug", "Quintessential" and "Feeling Better" will blossom into red or pink roses, while "Lemon and Lime" and "Night Light" will bloom yellow. Keen anthophiles (flower enthusiasts) can expect to see the new blooms as early as November.

The council's parks leading hand, Mike Tobin, said he appreciated the society coming down to the gardens and supporting the activity.

"The Rose Garden is the jewel in the crown of Te Awamutu and the Rose Society have been so open to working with us here. They're very supportive and happy to help out."

Tobin said the Rose Gardens were a key part of the town's identity as the Rose Town.

"It's one of the healthiest rose gardens in the country."

Te Awamutu Rose Society president Diana Jones planted the last bush with Tobin. She said the recently reformed Rose Society was focused on nurturing the craft in the region, and prior to its disbandment years ago had been a budding community within the town.

"I've been in the society since 1986 - they're a great group. It was quite a big deal getting it back up and running again. We've started off with 40-odd members, and most of them are new."

Tobin said the day was a good opportunity for members of the team to connect with the Te Awamutu community as well as learn the delicate craft of rose-growing.

"Most of the team are involved here, and everyone gets involved in the big prunings during the year. We get all 45 beds done in a day and a half."

With a keen eye and a green thumb, the council parks team will continue to tend to Te Awamutu's Rose Garden.