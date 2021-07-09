Hamilton's recycled food waste returns as Tronpost to help community garden

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and representatives from community group Progress to Health are excited about the compost being used at Caro Park. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and representatives from community group Progress to Health are excited about the compost being used at Caro Park. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton community group Progress to Health has received a truckload of Tronpost, compost made from Hamilton's kerbside recycled food scraps.

The compost will be used at Fairfield's Caro Park formally known as Hamilton United Women's Bowling Club.

What looks like a large pile of dirt is the final product of a 10 to 12-week process that sees Hamilton's food scraps sent to Hampton Downs where it's mixed with green waste. One portion gets returned to council each month for the community to use freely.

Mayor Paula Southgate says: "This a great example of a simple but effective partnership between our council and the community which delivers a win-win for all of us. Turning Hamilton's food waste into something that helps others is perfect and I'd love to see more of these initiatives."

Progress to Health - running for 25 years - is a non-government organisation supporting people with their mental health conditions.

Chief executive Karen Covell says: "We took over the lease of the facility in 2019 with the aim of turning the old bowling green into a bustling community garden and activity area for the community to enjoy."

The compost will soon feed a variety of plants and vegetables Progress to Health will grow, and in the long run help to feed the people they work with.

Covell said it's not just about supporting people with mental health conditions, it's also about providing for relatives, neighbours or even somebody across the road.

"Our ultimate aim is to create communities without barriers, and this garden demonstrates that."

If you are part of a community group that may have a use for some Tronpost please get in touch with our friendly customer support team.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's organic centre, a place for residents to drop off green waste, is now operating under a new contractor. EnviroWaste took over operation of the Frankton-based facility as part of the kerbside collection contract.

Council rubbish and recycling manager Trent Fowles said the purpose-built green waste collection facility acts as a great alternative to landfill for residents who want to get rid of garden waste like grass clippings, leaves and branches.

"Not only is it cheaper than taking it to the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre, it's also better for the environment and contributes to our circular society."

The green waste collected at the facility is also taken to Hampton Downs to be turned into Tronpost.