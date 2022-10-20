Te Awamutu Museum is closed until further notice. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has evacuated the Te Awamutu Museum and an adjacent staff building following a seismic assessment.

Chief executive Garry Dyet made the evacuation call on Thursday, following a report that shows the building is at 20 per cent of the National Building Standard, with a grade D building rating. In the event of an earthquake, grade D buildings represent a risk to occupants 10-25 times that expected for a new building.

Garry said the seismic risk issues were discovered when the council was considering work to replace the roof and windows.

"The issue was identified then and on the basis of health and safety, I made the call to evacuate the building; I was simply not prepared to put any staff member or any member of the public at risk."

About 78 staff across the council's service delivery and community services teamwork in the building, but not all at the same time.

"Our staff are used to being very agile – Covid made sure of that," Garry said. "We will be able to house staff elsewhere and some will work from home for a short time while we work this through. Except for museum staff, I don't think it will cause too much disruption."

The first purpose-built museum was erected in 1954 near the current Anzac Green. Photo / Dean Taylor.

Garry said the museum would be closed until further notice.

"Right now, our priority is working alongside mana whenua, the Office of Kingi Tuheitia and the Te Awamutu Museum Trust Board to ensure all the taonga in the museum are taken care of. Along with staff, that is my absolute priority and we will work through this carefully and meticulously."

"It is inconvenient and disappointing. But our focus now is working through the next steps to see what kind of remedial work is required."

Council's main building across the road in Roche St in Te Awamutu is not affected and is open as usual.