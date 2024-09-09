Among the many volunteers was Natasha Featherstone, a standout figure in the lacrosse community who not only co-ordinated the tournament but continues to be a vital contributor to local, regional, and national lacrosse development.
Her efforts, alongside those of many others, have been crucial in growing the sport across the country, particularly in the Waikato, Auckland, Canterbury and Wellington regions.
Friday and Saturday featured a mix of intense round-robin games, with teams rising to the challenge despite some battling sickness and injury.
Rosie’s comprehensive knowledge of her team, five that she had coached to the Under-20 World Championships in Hong Kong and other athletes she had trained was evident throughout the weekend.
Notably, many of the opposing players had also been coached by Rosie, making the final between Epsom Girls’ Grammar and St Peter’s School, Cambridge, a fascinating display of her brilliant understanding of the game and ability to tactically target her former players.
Epsom triumphed in the final with a 10-6 victory, securing the title.
The boys’ competition was equally exciting with Te Awamutu College finishing fourth and Morrinsville College taking third place.
The final was a showdown between Cambridge High School and Hamilton Boys’ High School.