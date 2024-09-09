Among the many volunteers was Natasha Featherstone, a standout figure in the lacrosse community who not only co-ordinated the tournament but continues to be a vital contributor to local, regional, and national lacrosse development.

Her efforts, alongside those of many others, have been crucial in growing the sport across the country, particularly in the Waikato, Auckland, Canterbury and Wellington regions.

Friday and Saturday featured a mix of intense round-robin games, with teams rising to the challenge despite some battling sickness and injury.

The players demonstrated resilience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to their teams, showcasing the top-level skills they have honed throughout the season.

New Zealand Secondary School Lacrosse Tournament 2024 girls action at Albert Park in Te Awamutu. Photo / Arthur Uden

The bronze medal match in the girls’ division saw Cambridge High School face Matamata College.

Cambridge won the match and secured third place.

One of the standout coaching performances of the weekend came from Rosie Gunn, head coach of Epsom Girls’ Grammar School.

Fresh off her return from the Under-20 World Championships in Hong Kong, where she coached a number of athletes competing for the title over the weekend, Rosie’s considerable experience was clearly on display.

Rosie’s comprehensive knowledge of her team, five that she had coached to the Under-20 World Championships in Hong Kong and other athletes she had trained was evident throughout the weekend.

Notably, many of the opposing players had also been coached by Rosie, making the final between Epsom Girls’ Grammar and St Peter’s School, Cambridge, a fascinating display of her brilliant understanding of the game and ability to tactically target her former players.

Epsom triumphed in the final with a 10-6 victory, securing the title.

The boys’ competition was equally exciting with Te Awamutu College finishing fourth and Morrinsville College taking third place.

The final was a showdown between Cambridge High School and Hamilton Boys’ High School.

After a hard-fought match, Hamilton Boys’ High claimed the championship title.

The tournament was well attended by the Te Awamutu community, many of whom were introduced to lacrosse for the first time.

Spectators were treated to a display of incredible athleticism, in a sport that is rapidly growing in popularity.

As the tournament ended, the positive energy and excitement were clear signs that lacrosse is on the rise in New Zealand.

With the continued support of officials, volunteers, coaches and players, the sport has a bright future ahead.

Local organisers would like to thank Te Awamutu-based photographer Arthur Uden for being a valued member of the sports community and supporting all local athletes in their endeavours.

He was there to capture the action and spirit of the tournament.

More photos are available on the Waipa Sports Images public Facebook group.