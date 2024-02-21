Sport Waikato chief executive Matthew Cooper (left) with the award-winning Te Awamutu Sports' Community Sports Delivery team and Te Awamutu Boxing Academy staff at the 2023 Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards. Photo / Mike Walen - Sport Waikato

Te Awamutu Sports’ Community Sports Delivery (programme) and Te Awamutu Boxing Academy won their nominated categories at the 2023 Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards last Thursday night.

The fourth year of the awards saw a record number of 110 nominations from around the Waikato region.

Finalists and their supporters attended the event alongside sponsors and key Waikato supporters to hear the winners announced from each of the eight categories.

Te Awamutu Sports’ Community Sports Delivery (programme) took out the “Community Connection” section, while the boxing academy won the Commitment to Youth Engagement award.

The delivery team is made up of community sports director Ollie Ward and club co-ordinator Ryley Emery - two individuals who have grown up in the community and are very immersed in it.

Twelve local schools are receiving free session delivery supported by Grassroots Trust Ltd, Sport Waikato Tumanawa Funding, Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu and going to the schools means that the team delivers to every child.

Sport Waikato chief executive Matthew Cooper (from left) with Te Awamutu Sports' award-winning Community Sports Delivery team Ryley Emery, Linda Sprangers and Ollie Ward. Photo / Mike Walen - Sport Waikato

Community Sports Delivery has been in action for three years and also runs holiday and after-school programmes to help engage local kids in sports.

“We don’t do this for the award. but it’s to be nice to be acknowledged. This is a milestone achievement for the past three years of community sports delivery to Tamariki and the wider community,” Te Awamutu Sports Community Sports director Ollie Ward said.

“We are always looking to improve and keep our programme fresh by collaborating with others to create opportunities through sports active recreation and play.

“We need to thank Tu Manawa Funding through Sport Waikato, Matthew Cooper and his team, Grassroots Trust Ltd, Ingham Mitsubishi Te Awamutu, and our community.”

The Te Awamutu Boxing Academy classes use the disciplines of boxing in a values-based environment to grow physical, emotional, and social well-being for local youth.

Head coach Chris Graham said that it was great to finally be recognised as not just a boxing academy but as a development place for our youth.

The award-winning Te Awamutu Boxing Academy crew Chris Graham (from left), Maria Muraahi, Jasmine Ikin and Quentin Wallace at the 2023 Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards. Photo / Mike Walen - Sport Waikato

“We want to thank Sport Waikato Tumanawa Funding for their consistent support and funding,” Graham said.

“[Plus] a real big thanks to our community. One of the big things for us is that we’re in a real supportive community and we want to make sure people know that.

“We appreciate the support of businesses and the personal backing and encouragement to do what we’re doing.”

Other local nominations were Pirongia-based Girl Powa and Te Awamutu netball entity Gaylene Dorssers.

For more information, visit sportwaikato.org.nz

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





