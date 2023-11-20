Te Awamutu Sports' Community Sports Delivery programme team Ryley Emery (left) and Ollie Ward. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu Sports’ Community Sports Delivery programme, Pirongia-based Girl Powa, Te Awamutu Boxing Academy and local netball entity Gaylene Dorssers have been named as finalists in the 2023 Waikato Sport & Active Recreation Awards.

The fourth year of the awards has seen a record number of nominations from around the Waikato region.

Sport Waikato encouraged nominations from those in the community who go above and beyond to deliver programmes and initiatives that help create a more active region.

Te Awamutu Sports’ Community Sports Delivery programme is a finalist in the Community Connection category.

The delivery team is made up of community sports director Ollie Ward and club co-ordinator Ryley Emery - two individuals who have grown up in the community and are very immersed in it.

Twelve local schools are receiving free session delivery supported by Grassroots Trust Ltd and Sport Waikato Tumanawa Funding and going to the schools means that the team delivers to every child.

The team has been in action for three years and also runs holiday and after-school programmes to help engage local kids in sports.

“It’s about creating opportunities for sport, active recreation and play for these kids. We come in and offer something different, which is quite cool,” Ward said.

“We’re creating opportunities so that they can experience something different and hopefully learn something. We not only support the teachers but make sure the kids have fun too.”

Ward said their ideal goal is to have someone in every school within the wider Te Awamutu region and to create more events for the children.

Te Awamutu Sports general manager Linda Sprangers is proud of what the team has achieved.

“They’re a couple of local lads, born and bred here, that are male role models for the kids. Principals and kaiako alike can’t wait for these guys to come [into their schools] and do their sessions because it gives them a break as well. Some really good connections are being made and continue to be made,” Sprangers said.

“Acknowledgment is good but it’s really just getting the word out to the community [about] what we do. We’re not just a rugby club.

“[We do] whatever else we can do in the community [to be involved]. Ollie and I were on the subcommittee for the Gumboot Gala event.”

The team also plans to put together a float for the annual Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Float Parade next month.

On the other local nominations, Ward said it’s awesome to see what other people and organisations are doing for the community.

Girl Powa – First Steps Outdoors has been nominated in the Commitment to Accessibility and Inclusion category.

Girl Powa is about creating opportunities and breaking down barriers for female youth to get out and enjoy the great outdoors on their terms, their way.

Gaylene Dorssers has been nominated in the Community Unsung Hero category.

Dorssers is involved with the College Old Girls, Te Awamutu College and Te Awamutu Netball Centre Under 18 teams.

The Commitment to Youth Engagement section has Te Awamutu Boxing Academy as a finalist.

The academy’s classes use the disciplines of boxing in a values-based environment to grow physical, emotional, and social well-being for local youth.

“Over 120 nominations were received for this year’s awards,” Sport Waikato chief executive Matthew Cooper said.

“And it speaks volumes about the outstanding work that is happening all around our region as people and organisations work to ensure they are delivering opportunities that mean that more people are being active in a way that meets their needs.”

The awards format aligns with Sport Waikato’s partnered strategy, Moving Waikato, and the shift to working at a strategic level to support and grow the capability of those who influence play, active recreation and sport in our region, with the aim to grow participation to at least 75 per cent by 2030.

This year’s nominations have been judged by local judges from the sector – commentator and Waikato radio broadcaster Graeme “Mintie” Mead, Waikato River Trails general manager Glyn Wooller, sport development manager Amigene Metcalfe and targeted participation manager Roxanna Holdsworth.

The judges said it was always a difficult job as there were so many worthy of top placings for all of the categories.

Finalists and their supporters are invited to a special event on February 15 in Hamilton where winners will be announced.

2023 finalists :

Community Connection:

Community Sports Delivery (Waipā)

Le Aute Dance Academy Tuakau (Waikato district)

Te Huarahi Hou – New Pathways Programme (Hamilton)





Sport & Active Recreation Partnership:

Active Agers Programme – a partnership between the Velodrome Cambridge and Mel Engelbrecht from the YMCA (Waipā)

Waikato Multi-Sport Holiday Programme (Hamilton)

Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure (Waikato region)





Outstanding Active Space Initiative:

Korikori Park (within Rototuna Village Hub precinct) - Hamilton City Council (Hamilton)

Taupō Historical Cycle Tours – Pedal Safe, Taupo District Council (Taupō)

Tirau Domain Project - South Waikato District Council (South Waikato)





Commitment to Accessibility and Inclusion:

ConnectEd Dance Co. Children’s Dance Classes (Hamilton)

Girl Powa – First Steps Outdoors (Waipā)

Super Beans – Jumping Beans Waikato (Waikato district)

Wai-Tai, Wai-Rua (Waikato district)





Community Unsung Hero:

Vicki Skill - Whiritoa Lifeguard Service (Hauraki)

Wesley Hendricks - Titans Futsal Club, Waibop Futsal, NZ Futsal, St Johns College, St Joseph’s Chanel school, Hamilton Wanderers Sports Club (Hamilton)

Gaylene Dorssers - College Old Girls, Te Awamutu College and Te Awamutu Netball Centre U18 (Waipā)





Community Coach:

Gabi Peach - Weightlifting New Zealand/Waikato Weightlifting Club/Waikato Diocesan School for Girls (Hamilton)

Margaret (Margee) Rota - Waikato Treasure Chests Dragonboat Club (Hamilton)

Miha Brown – St Peter Chanel School (Hamilton)





Commitment to Youth Engagement:

First Push Skateboarding - Whitianga Skate School (Thames-Coromandel)

Te Awamutu Boxing Academy - (Waipā)

Waikato Wahine Movement (Hamilton)





Outstanding By Youth For Youth Initiative:

Gabriella Hughes – Tairua Surf Lifesaving Club (Thames-Coromandel)

Hajamie Judo Club – Jamie Hopson (Waipā)

Youth Coaches engaging and growing U12′s Waterpolo - Waikato Waterpolo Club (Hamilton)





