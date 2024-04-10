Dairy farmers Josh, Bayley, Penny and Doug Storey are passionate about environmental initiatives on their farm and in their community.

Te Awamutu dairy farmers Doug, Penny, Josh and Bayley Storey have planted more than 25,000 native trees on the family farm, adding to a generations-old native forest.

The forest includes kahikatea, tōtara, rimu, pōkākā and mataī, and was fenced off 30 years ago to protect it.

Doug says the farm has been in the family for six generations and his parents John and Susan are also involved in the farm’s environmental work.

“We embarked on the sustainability journey because we want to connect even closer to the land and enhance the natural beauty of the farm.

“We want to keep eeling in the river and for future generations to play in the forest like we did.”

With help from native planting specialists Koroneiki Developments and volunteers, the Storeys have planted 2.5km alongside the section of the Mangapiko Stream running through their farm, and plan to plant a further 1km. They planted around a wetland, which helps attract native birds and other wildlife.





The family have retired 4ha of land from farming to carry out more planting, and have a pest management plan to help increase the bird population.

Doug is one of 400 environmentally focused farmers in the Dairy Environment Leaders network, created by farmers, DairyNZ and the NZ Farm Environment Trust in 2007.

The network aims to empower leadership and create opportunities to support and share on-farm actions to reduce environmental footprint.

His son Josh and daughter-in-law Bayley help run the family farm and are passionate about sustainability and encouraging other young people into dairy farming.

“As farmers, we want to do our best to protect the land and enhance native wildlife, and love seeing tūī, kererū and other native birds on the farm,” Josh says.

The Storeys are involved in a Waipā district community project creating an ecological corridor linking two mountains — Mt Pirongia and Maungatautari. A key goal is to create a great habitat for wildlife, including native birds and bats.

Josh and Bayley Storey are planting more native trees to add to the generations-old native forest on their family farm.

The Taiea te Taiao ecological corridor project has farmers, iwi, community groups and organisations including Nestle, Open Country, Fonterra and industry-good organisation DairyNZ working together. The work includes a range of environmental work across farms and other properties.

The Storey farm is a stepping stone for birds and bats to rest and feed as they travel along the corridor. “It’s a fantastic project and we’re excited to be helping boost biodiversity,” Josh says.

On the family farm and throughout the corridor, bat monitoring is under way and tuna/freshwater eels are being monitored using mātauranga Māori methods.

On the Storey farm, ecologist Britta Deichmann has catalogued all the native trees, which Josh says will be a great record for future generations.