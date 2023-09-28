Te Awamutu College First XV manager Keri Baillie with coaches Willem Poolman (back) and Chris Shields surrounding 2023 award winners Thomas Frandi, Ryan Baillie, Michael Stuart and Jack Cole. Photo / Tanja Allen

Te Awamutu College First XV manager Keri Baillie with coaches Willem Poolman (back) and Chris Shields surrounding 2023 award winners Thomas Frandi, Ryan Baillie, Michael Stuart and Jack Cole. Photo / Tanja Allen

The Te Awamutu College Rugby Club prize giving was held at the college hall last Tuesday, celebrating an exciting 2023 season of schoolboy footy.

This season saw the school field six teams - Under 55kg, Under-14, Under-15, Under-15 girls, Under-16 and First XV.

Te Awamutu College Rugby Club president Mark Harrison said that the number of teams is exciting for the club moving forward and puts the future First XVs in “good stead”.

Players, parents, coaches, sponsors, teachers and past members were all recognised for their contribution to college rugby.

“To our players, thank you for the commitment towards the season. Furthermore, to the First XV guys that are carrying on, wherever they end up next year after they leave school - best of luck,” Harrison said.

“To our young guys moving forward, we look forward to seeing you back next year so that we can get a strong First XV, both boys and girls, in years to come.

“I’d like to make a special mention to the Board of Trustees. We applied for funding this year through the sports fund. We were allocated money that the club spent on additional equipment, tackle pads, tackle bags and a few things like that so that we can enhance our training.

“A huge thank you to the committee. We all contributed in our own ways, this made for the very smooth running of the club. I’d especially like to point out school contacts, director of sport Chris Wynne and Tanja Allen, our teacher in charge of rugby.”

Former First XV coach Michael Earwaker was also on hand to recognise the coach of the year with an opportunity for upskilling.

Earwaker presented Under 55kg coach, and coach of the year, Harrison with a voucher for the International Rugby Academy of New Zealand (IRANZ) in Wellington.

Image 1 of 8 : Te Awamutu College First XV players to receive 20 game caps in 2023 Billy Ouston (from left), Ryan Baillie, Corbin Fleming, Boston Zeuren, Joshua Wilson, Michael Stuart and Jack Kelly. Photo / Tanja Allen

Te Awamutu College Rugby Club Awards 2023:

Under 55kg (4th in U55 XV):

Most Improved Player - Jake Green.

Best Team Player - Daniel Harrison.

Most Valuable Player - Connor Sweeney.

Under 14 (5th in U14B):

MIP - Regan Densem.

BTP - Corey McKenzie.

MVP - Sione Otufangncalu.

Under 15 (6th in U15B):

MIP - Lucas Kendall.

BTP - Hunter Coleman.

MVP - Zac Green.

Under 15 Girls (4th in U15 - 10-a-side):

MIP - Brya Comins.

BTP - Amelia Tyer.

MVP - Eystel Tapu.

Under 16 (10th in 4th division):

MIP - Cayden Harrison.

BTP - Mike Wanoa.

MVP - Jacob Sheridan.

First XV (3rd in 2nd division):

MIP - Thomas Frandi.

BTP - Michael Stuart.

Fair Play & Team Commitment - Jack Cole.

MVP - Ryan Baillie.

Overall club awards:

Team Award (Team Culture and Unity) - Under 55kg.

ME Accounting Service Award (Outstanding Contribution to College Rugby) - Willem Poolman.

Sanders Trophy (Most Valuable Overall Girls Player) - Sienna Sanders.

Mr JG Williamson Trophy (Most Valuable Overall Boys Player) - Ryan Baillie.

TWM Tataurangi Award (Coach of the Year) - Mark Harrison.

Higher Honours:

NZ Harlequins Under 16 Boys - Teina Beets and Brody Emery.

NZ Harlequins Under 16 Girls - Taylin Quinn, Maddie Leppard, Annaiah Gibbens.

Waikato Under 16 Girls - Sienna Sanders, Eystel Tapu, Awananui Callaghan.

Capping (20+ First XV matches):

2021-2023 - Corbin Fleming, Sleyd Edmonds, Boston Zeuren.

2022-2023 - Ryan Baillie, Billy Ouston, Jack Kelly, Connor Storey, Michael Stuart, Joshua Wilson.

Coaches Capping:

2021-2023 - Mario Le Roux, Willem Poolman, Chris Shields.

