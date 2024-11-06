Mad Cow Drum Award for Most Improved Drummer: Sterling Te Huia.

George Brooks Trophy for Most Improved Musician: Laura Purves.

Derbyshire Trophy for Instrumental Soloist: Sterling Te Huia.

Rob Pye Trophy for Outstanding Pianist: Thalia Kelly.

Hamilton Piano Award for Musical Performance: Keira Spires.

The Owen Joyce Cup for Contribution to Music: Sophie Yarndley.

Drama Department Award for Outstanding Performance – Senior: Reed Waugh.

The Little Theatre Cup for Contribution to Drama: Laura Purves.

Outstanding Technical Support for School Production and Events: Daniel Hoskin.

Baird Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Dance: Sophie Roycroft.

Emma Awards for the Arts (Outstanding Achievement, Contribution and Leadership – $250):

Drama: Naomi Martin; Music: Danica Reweti; Dance: Manea Purua.

Senior Public Speaking Cup: Reed Waugh

Norris Hall Cup – Best Debater: Avleen Kaur.

Ka Hikitia Award for Outstanding Student Leadership of Māori and Pasifika Achievement and Success: Georgie Rewha.

As a junior student Georgie participated in Kia Tu Rangatira Day and Celebration Day events.

In 2023 she attended planning meetings for events and for Rangatira Day she helped organise the tree planting.

In both 2023 and 2024 she participated in these events, helping lead the juniors learning the house haka.

In both 2023 and 2024 she contributed her advice to the Year 10 students at the Kia Tu career event.

In 2024 she was a host student for three Year 9 classes’ Integrated Studies marae days and actively encouraged students to participate in team-building activities, including learning the school haka.

She is secure in her cultural identity and an exemplary role model for Māori students.

Significant Leadership of Maori & Pasifika Achievement and Success: Teina Beets, Rico Dorssers, Harlem Edmonds, Aylah Hopa, Janaiah Jacob, Manea Purua, Valiant Takataka, Sterling Te Huia, Nevaeh Wallace.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Outstanding Contribution to Kapa Haka: Kaiaha Higgins.

Te Awamutu College Trophy – Most Improved Member of Kapa Haka: Nellie Naniseni.

Quay Award – Learning Support Centre Award for Participation and Success: Casey-Lee Baker.

Casey-Lee confidently and regularly uses a reader and writer in order to allow her excellent ideas and insightful thoughts to be evident in her assessments.

She is kind and considerate of her support team and her surroundings when she is in the Learning Support Centre.

Soanes Senior Environmental Leader Trophy: Sienna Sutton.

Sienna is the chair of the Environment Committee and led the committee in several different initiatives to help raise awareness about different environmental topics.

She championed the implementation of the Te Awamutu College worm farm, with Sara Taylor from Enviroschools to educate the committee about worm farming and has been involved in the distribution of 2000 eco light bulbs to the community.

She leads by example, spending her intervals and lunchtime picking up rubbish as well as encouraging others to do the same.

Sienna and her team produced an outstanding chalk mural to celebrate World Ocean Day.

During committee meetings, she has been open to ideas, thoughts and opinions of others and has presented some big ideas and then worked alongside her committee to break them into more manageable and achievable tasks.

Greatest Involvement with Te Awamutu College by a Patricia Avenue Student: Ronan Cavanagh.

Ronan, new to the college this year, has shown incredible determination by joining both mainstream dance and the Year 10 PE class.

His willingness to embrace new challenges and step out of his comfort zone reflects his commitment to personal growth and team spirit.

Service to the School by a Patricia Avenue Student: Kyle Balme.

Kyle has been responsible for managing the recycling programme during his time at the unit and shown dedication to keeping the environment clean.

His efforts have made a positive impact on the school community, demonstrating his commitment to service.

Waikato Symphonic Band – Silver at National Concert Band Competition: Danica Reweti.

Second in Dance NZ Made: Emjay Furniss, Aylah Hopa, Nevaeh Wallace.

National Youth Art Awards – Second Place for Print Making: Peter McLellan.

Waikato/Bay of Plenty Senior EPro8 Grand Final – Fourth Place (Doyouthinkhesaurus Rex team): Emily Brier, Ruth Downs, Blake Gower, Danielle Port.

Wintec Waikato Secondary Schools’ Culinary Fare – Gold Medallists: Caitlin Hailey, Lilly Hughes, Francis Palaganas.

Waikato Secondary Schools’ Debating – Best Speaker Trophy: Avleen Kaur.