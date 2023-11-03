Te Awamutu College head students for 2024 are Sienna Sanders (left), Ave Culpan, Ruben Kasper and Xavier Scott. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu College celebrated a successful academic, sporting and cultural year at Senior Prizegiving this morning.

Highlights of the event were the announcement of the 2024 head students and the major awards, including the AG Freeman Rosebowl for Interhouse Supremacy, the Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year, the General Excellence Cup and the AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum.

Head students are Ave Culpan, Ruben Kasper, Sienna Sanders and Xavier Scott.

Kōwhai House leader Connor Storey holds the AG Freeman Rosebowl for Interhouse Supremacy aloft beside co-leader Jasmine Ikin as other house leaders look on. Kōwhai won the College Cup for Softball, the College Trophy for Badminton, the College Trophy for Touch Rugby, the College Trophy for Football and the Lenco Cup for Netball. Photo / Dean Taylor

Kōwhai house took out the inter-house championship, winning the College Cup for Softball, the College Trophy for Badminton, the College Trophy for Touch Rugby, the College Trophy for Football and the Lenco Cup for Netball.

The winner of the Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year was Daniel Kits.

Tangata Toa o Te Tau Trophy for Sportsperson of the Year recipient Daniel Kits. Photo / Dean Taylor

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 6 months old and then with ADHD at 6 years, Daniel has had to overcome a number of challenges to succeed as an athlete.

At the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools athletics championships, he placed first in Junior Para 100m, 200m and 400m.

This qualified him for the North Island Secondary Schools Athletics Championships where he went even better, winning Junior Para 100m, Junior Para 400m with a track record and 1500m, also with a PB and track record.

The General Excellence Cup went to Breanna Doig, who also took out a number of other awards and scholarships.

Breanna Doig with her impressive haul of awards: Mexted Cup for Proxime Accessit, General Excellence Cup, AUT Welcome to Auckland Scholarship ($24,000), Sports Excellence Badge, Lambeth Trophy - Senior Girls Swimming Champion, Henderson Trophy - Best All Round Swimmer, KF Miller Cup - First in Subject Biology, George Waring Cup for Excellence in Mathematics with Calculus. Photo / Dean Taylor

She topped Level 3 biology and mathematics with calculus and has attained all 57 credits attempted, 50 at excellence level.

Breanna was Te Awamutu College swimming squad captain for the Waikato Secondary Schools meet and gained a Sports Excellence badge for being a placegetter. She is a member of the Premier Netball team that won the Te Awamutu Premier grade and came third in their division at the Upper North Island Secondary Schools tournament.

Breanna is deputy house leader of Kikorangi House and an active member of the SADD, sports, service and ball committees.

Te Awamutu College 2023 head students with their awards from Friday's Senior Prizegiving: Billy Ouston (left), Rotary Shield for Service to the School; Sarah Druce, Rotary Shield for Service to the School; Stella Quigley, RSA Peace Scholarship ($2000), University of Waikato Ko Te Tangata School Leaver Scholarship ($5000); Kirk Van Marrewijk, RSA Peace Scholarship ($2000). Photo / Dean Taylor

AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum recipient Kaeden Cresswell was first in subject chemistry, economics and business studies, Earth and space science and physics and received the Matthewson Cup for Excellence in Science and a University of Waikato Te Paewai o Te Rangi Scholarship for outstanding academic achievement ($30,000).

AG Freeman Medal for Dux Litterarum recipient Kaeden Cresswell receiving his cups for a range of achievements this year. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Courier will publish the results in detail in next week’s edition and online.

