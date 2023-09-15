Te Awamutu Cemetery. Photo / Kate Durie

A man has been arrested and charged following a break-in at Te Awamutu Cemetery late last month.

The break-in occurred during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 27, with $3000 worth of tools taken and $4000 worth of damage caused to the sexton’s shed.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said staff were pleased someone had been arrested.

“We were touched by the support we received via social media ... I’d like to thank the Te Awamutu police for their assistance and mahi,” Ward said.

CCTV recently installed at the cemetery helped police identify a suspect quickly. A man will appear in Te Awamutu District Court later this month.