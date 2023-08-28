Waipā's park operations team leader Matt Johnston (left) and sexton James Krippner.

Thieves broke into Te Awamutu Cemetery during the early hours of Sunday morning, stealing $3000 worth of tools and causing $4000 worth of damage to the sexton’s shed.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said staff were alerted to the break-in on Sunday morning and vehicle access to the cemetery was closed to allow them to assess the damage and ensure no graves were affected.

“We have re-opened the road to vehicle access because we have managed to secure the steel gates and can report no graves were damaged. Unfortunately, the roller door on the sexton shed will need to be replaced,” he said.

“This incident is extremely disappointing. Our cemeteries are sacred places that are valued by our community, and the tools stolen are vital to ensuring it is well-maintained.”

Staff are working with police to review CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police, phone 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz.